The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
SATURDAY, OCT. 30
• 1:41 a.m., intersection of S. Second St. and E. Ivinson Ave., fighting.
• 1:47 p.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Steele St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 4:54 p.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., accident.
• 7:32 p.m., 1200 block of N. Third St., emergency.
• 8:11 p.m., intersection of N. 15th St. and E. Harney St., traffic hazard.
• 9:44 p.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., theft.
• 11:55 p.m., 400 block of N. Third St., possible impaired driver.
SUNDAY, OCT. 31
• 12:22 a.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., fighting.
• 2:08 a.m., 2100 block of E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driver.
• 4:01 a.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., disorderly conduct.
• 9:24 a.m., 4000 block of Little Moon Trl., hit and run.
• 9:38 a.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., theft.
• 12:07 p.m., 3500 block of E. Garfield St., emergency.
• 12:23 p.m., 400 block of N. Pine St., theft.
• 1:59 p.m., 4000 block of Little Moon Trl., hit and run.
MONDAY, NOV. 1
• 12:38 a.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., assault and battery.
• 1:35 a.m., 300 block of N. Buchanan St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 10:50 a.m., 400 block of N. Third St., theft.
• 11:37 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 12:28 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., fighting.
• 12:33 p.m., 1700 block of E. Person St., possible computer crime.
• 1:54 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 2:28 p.m., 1300 block of E. Lewis St., possible sexual offense/assault.
• 3:42 p.m., 400 block of N. Third St., theft/bicycles.
• 5:17 p.m., intersection of E. Garfield St. and S. 10th St., motor vehicle theft/unauthorized use.
• 5:41 p.m., intersection of Venture Dr. and S. Colorado Abe, possible possession of controlled substance/narcotics.
• 5:47 p.m., intersection of Boulder Dr. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 7:48 p.m., 700 block of N. Eighth St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 9:43 p.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., accident.
• 11:07 p.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and Spring Creek Dr., traffic hazard.
TUESDAY, NOV. 2
• 1:56 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., emergency.
• 2:20 p.m., 200 block of N. 30th St., hit and run.
• 2:49 p.m., 700 block of S. Third St., accident.
• 3 p.m., 200 block of N. Ninth St., accident.
• 3:16 p.m., 1900 block of Thornburgh Dr., theft.
• 4:47 p.m., intersection of N. 12th St. and E. Harney St., accident.
• 11 p.m., 200 block of N. Colorado Ave., animal/bite.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 3
• 8:52 a.m., 2600 block of Knadler St., animal/wildlife.
• 11:30 a.m., intersection of N. Cedar St. and W. Fremont St., accident.
• 11:54 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., trespassing.
• 2:32 p.m., 200 block of N. Taylor St., emergency.
• 2:36 p.m., 1600 block of Crystal Ct., dead body found.
• 2:49 p.m., 700 block of S. Third St., accident.
• 6:30 p.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., traffic hazard.
• 9:34 p.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., fighting.
• 10:36 p.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., emergency.
• 11:33 p.m., intersection of N. Third St. and Harney St., possible impaired driver.
• 11:57 p.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driver.
THURSDAY, NOV. 4
• 6:12 a.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., accident.
• 7:30 a.m., 1800 block of Venture Dr., emergency.
• 7:55 a.m., 100 block of S. Second St., vandalism.
• 12:47 p.m., 1600 block of N. 28th St., vandalism.
• 1:02 p.m., 200 block of S. 30th St., hit and run.
• 2:44 p.m., 1600 block of N. Fourth St., trespassing.
• 4:39 p.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and Interstate 80, accident.
• 4:24 p.m., intersection of S. 30th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 10:47 p.m., 3200 block of E. Grand Ave., false ID.
• 11:31 p.m., 1500 block of N. Fifth St., emergency.