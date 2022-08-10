The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff's Office responses:
FRIDAY, AUG. 5
• 8:25 a.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., emergency
• 11 a.m., Albany County Area, emergency
• 10:08 p.m., 200 block of Wyoming Highway 230, emergency
• 10:37 p.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Lyon St., possible impaired driving
SATURDAY, AUG. 6
• 1:06 a.m., intersection of N. 9th St. and E. Fremont St., possible impaired driving
• 1:35 p.m., Albany County Area, accident
• 3:57 p.m., Wyoming Highway 230, emergency
SUNDAY, AUG. 7
• 9:46 a.m., Albany County Area, emergency
• 6:58 p.m., 800 block of U.S. Highway 287, trespassing
• 8:26 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., fighting
• 8:33 p.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and S. Adams St., traffic hazard
• 11:04 p.m., 1500 block of N. Cedar St., possible possession of controlled substance
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
• 8:55 a.m., 1200 block of N. 18th St., vandalism
• 10:44 a.m., 1700 block of E. Sanders St., accident
• 12:29 p.m., 500 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., emergency
• 1:08 p.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Ivinson Ave., accident
• 1:44 p.m., 2000 block of Binford St., extortion
• 4:13 p.m., 2000 block of Binford St., vandalism
• 5:50 p.m., intersection of S. 9th St. and E. Kearney St., accident
• 7:52 p.m., 500 block of Beaufort St., emergency
• 12:13 a.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., accident
• 1:56 a.m., intersection of S. 18th St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving
• 3:58 a.m., 600 block of S. Spruce St., possible domestic disturbance
• 6:03 a.m., 1500 block of S. 3rd St., accident
• 8:08 a.m., 1200 block of Hidalgo Dr., burglary
• 6:40 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., emergency
• 6:57 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., possible possession of controlled substance
• 11:23 p.m., 2100 block of Binford St., emergency
• 12:59 a.m., 400 block of E. Boswell Dr., possible domestic disturbance
• 12:05 p.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., accident
• 2:12 p.m., 100 block of E. Ord St., theft
• 2:14 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., emergency
• 5:58 p.m., 1200 block of W. Lyon St., emergency
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.