The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
FRIDAY, AUG. 19
• 11:34 a.m., 1300 block of N. 22nd St., emergency
• 1:05 p.m., 200 block of Wyoming Highway 230, theft
• 9:08 p.m., 1500 block of Industry Dr., possible domestic disturbance
SATURDAY, AUG. 20
• 12:15 a.m., intersection of N. 9th St. and E. Harney St., possible impaired driving
• 1:46 a.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and S. Taylor St., possible impaired driving
• 2:29 a.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and Barratt St., possible impaired driving
• 8:22 a.m., 1700 block of Skyline Rd., theft
• 10:03 a.m., 1900 block of Franklin St., identity theft
• 4:22 p.m., U.S. Highway 287, accident
• 4:55 p.m., Old Wagon Road, emergency
• 8:11 p.m., Interstate 80, possible possession of controlled substance
• 10:22 p.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Fetterman St., possible impaired driving
• 10:49 p.m., Albany County Area, accident
SUNDAY, AUG. 21
• 12:19 a.m., intersection of E. Grand Ave. and Boulder Dr., possible impaired driving
• 12:06 p.m., 1300 block of U.S. Highway 287, emergency
• 2:22 p.m., intersection of S. 1st St. and E. Fetterman St., trespassing
• 2:32 p.m., 4200 block of N. 3rd St., theft/unauthorized use of vehicle
• 2:40 p.m., Jack Rabbit Rd., trespassing
• 5:57 p.m., 100 block of 2nd St., emergency
• 7:19 p.m., Interstate 80, possible possession of controlled substance
• 8:55 p.m., 500 block of Snyder Ave., emergency
• 11:19 p.m., Interstate 80, accident
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
FRIDAY, AUG. 19
• 12:08 a.m., 1300 block of E. Gibbon St., possible domestic disturbance
• 1:29 a.m., 400 block of N. 3rd St., disorderly conduct
• 1:35 a.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., extortion
• 8:05 a.m., intersection of N. 19th St. and Reynolds St., accident
• 8:35 a.m., 500 block of E. Boswell Dr., accident
• 10:03 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run
• 10:25 a.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 11:34 a.m., 1300 block of N. 22nd St., emergency
• 11:45 a.m., 1400 block of E. Sheridan St., wildlife
• 12:39 p.m., intersection of S. 14th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 3:51 p.m., 1500 block of Jefferson St., possible domestic disturbance
• 3:55 p.m., 600 block of S. 2nd St., accident
• 5:33 p.m., 700 block of E. Russell St., accident
• 5:59 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., possible domestic disturbance
• 6:23 p.m., 1600 block of N. 4th St., false ID
• 8:47 p.m., 1600 block of N. 4th St., false ID
• 9:07 p.m., 200 block of N. 3rd St., trespassing
• 9:08 p.m., 1500 block of Industry Dr., possible domestic disturbance
SATURDAY, AUG. 20
• 1:46 a.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and S. Taylor St., possible impaired driving
• 2:29 a.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and Barratt St., possible impaired driving
• 3:09 a.m., 2200 block of Wyoming Ave., emergency
• 9:42 a.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., accident
• 10:03 a.m., 1900 block of Franklin St., identity theft
• 3:03 p.m., 700 block of Short Pl., possible domestic disturbance
• 3:12 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., theft
• 5:56 p.m., 1600 block of Westview Dr., vandalism
• 7:17 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., theft
• 7:53 p.m., 2400 block of E. Grand Ave., emergency
• 9:27 p.m., intersection of S. 13th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 9:51 p.m., 3100 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run
SUNDAY, AUG. 21
• 5:33 a.m., 1500 block of E. Arnold St., hit and run
• 12:42 p.m., 1300 block of N. 19th St., fraud
• 1:46 p.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Canby St., wildlife
• 1:50 p.m., 2100 block of Binford St., accident
• 2:22 p.m., intersection of S. 1st St. and E. Fetterman St., trespassing
• 4:51 p.m., 600 block of S. 30th St., emergency
• 5:09 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., traffic hazard
• 7:40 p.m., intersection of Grays Gable Rd. and Inca Dr., accident