The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
MONDAY, AUG. 22
• 10:05 a.m., Interstate 80, theft/unauthorized use of vehicle
• 8:26 p.m., U.S. Highway 30, accident
TUESDAY, AUG. 23
• 3:34 p.m., Albany County Area, accident
• 3:51 p.m., Albany County Area, burglary
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 24
• 5:01 p.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 8:08 p.m., 1100 block of Wyoming Highway 230, possible domestic disturbance
THURSDAY, AUG. 25
• 10:11 a.m., Ramble-a Road, theft
• 1:10 p.m., Melody Homestead Road, trespassing
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
MONDAY, AUG. 22
• 10:24 a.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., emergency
• 10:58 a.m., 1200 block of E. Bradley St., possible possession of controlled substance
• 11:19 a.m., 1200 block of E. Bradley St., vandalism
• 11:46 a.m., 1400 block of N. 3rd St., fraud
• 3:01 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 4:24 p.m., 400 block of S. 11th St., animal bite
• 4:25 p.m., 2100 block of Harrison St., vandalism
• 7:40 p.m., 1700 block of Glacier St., animal bite
TUESDAY, AUG. 23
• 3:50 a.m., 1600 block of Centennial Dr., emergency
• 6:23 a.m., 3200 block of Hayford Ave., emergency
• 11:09 a.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. University Ave., accident
• 11:24 a.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., fighting
• 12:46 p.m., intersection of N. 22nd St. and Binford St., accident
• 2:18 p.m., intersection of Boulder Dr. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 5:18 p.m., intersection of Jefferson St. and S. Fillmore St., accident
• 10 p.m., 200 block of N. 3rd St., disturbance/harassment-threats
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 24
• 2:21 a.m., 600 block S. 30th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 10:16 a.m., 1500 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., trespassing
• 10:42 a.m., 2400 block of Soldier Springs Rd., vandalism
• 11:41 a.m., 1100 block of N. McCue St., emergency
• 12:28 p.m., 500 block of Arthur St., emergency
• 1:39 p.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., theft
• 2:12 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run
• 2:28 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 2:41 p.m., 3900 block of Beech St., vandalism
• 4:29 p.m., intersection of N. 7th St. and E. Harney St., accident
• 4:43 p.m., intersection of S. Fillmore St. and Harrison St., possible domestic disturbance
• 5:55 p.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance
• 7:05 p.m., intersection of N. 9th St. and Downey St., accident
• 7:47 p.m., intersection of N. 45th St. and Grays Gable Rd., accident
• 8:20 p.m., 700 block of Downey St., disturbance/harassment-threats
THURSDAY, AUG. 25
• 12:28 a.m., 2600 block of Jackson St., possible domestic disturbance
• 12:54 a.m., 400 block of E. Boswell Dr., wildlife
• 6:50 a.m., intersection of N. 13th St. and Beaufort St., hit and run
• 8:54 a.m., 300 block of S. 10th St., vandalism
• 11:25 a.m., 700 block of Boulder Dr., traffic hazard
• 11:37 a.m., 1100 block of Apache Dr., wildlife
• 2:59 p.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Harney St., accident
• 3:58 p.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and Soldier Springs Rd., accident
• 5:36 p.m., 2400 block of E. Grand Ave., vandalism
• 5:51 p.m., intersection of S. 21st St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 6:32 p.m., 2100 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 7:48 p.m., 1400 block of E. Sully St., possible domestic disturbance