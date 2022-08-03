On the record: Aug. 3, 2022 Aug 3, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:FRIDAY, JULY 29• 10:43 a.m., Fetterman Rd., littering• 12:47 p.m., 4700 block of Bluebird Ln., trespassing• 4:59 p.m., 200 block of Wyoming Highway 230, possible domestic disturbance• 8:44 p.m., 4700 block of E. Skyline Dr., possible domestic disturbanceSATURDAY, JULY 30• 1:19 a.m., intersection of S. 4th St. and E. Garfield St., possible impaired drivingSUNDAY, JULY 31• 12:56 a.m., Wyoming Highway 210, possible impaired driving• 1:39 a.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Bradley St., possible impaired driving• 10:56 a.m., 4700 block of E. Skyline Dr., possible domestic disturbance• 8:45 p.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and S. Taylor St., possible impaired drivingThe following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:FRIDAY, JULY 29• 10:45 a.m., 400 block of S. 30th St., theft• 11:17 a.m., 600 block of Plaza Ln., report of death• 11:22 a.m., 2600 block of Jackson St., possible domestic disturbance• 11:45 a.m., intersection of N. 19th St. and E. Harney St., accident• 12:23 p.m., 600 block of S. 25th St., theft• 2:45 p.m., 400 block of N. 3rd St., trespassing• 4:28 p.m., 200 block of S. 2nd St., wildlife• 5:08 p.m., 3300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting• 6:09 p.m., 1900 block of Riverside Dr., accident• 8:08 p.m., 1500 block of Bonneville St., possible domestic disturbance• 8:58 p.m., 1000 block of E. Harney St., disturbance/harassment-threats• 9:09 p.m., 4700 block of E. Grand Ave., accidentSATURDAY, JULY 30• 11:44 a.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., emergency• 1:29 p.m., 1700 block of Roberts Ct., theft• 3:22 p.m., 100 block of E. Fetterman St., burglary• 7:48 p.m., 2900 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and runSUNDAY, JULY 31• 1:39 a.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Bradley St., possible impaired driving• 3:09 a.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., accident• 5:35 a.m., 1700 block of N. 23rd St., emergency• 4:02 p.m., 100 block of McConnell St., theft• 5:15 p.m., 1600 block of N. 4th St., false ID• 9:08 p.m., intersection of E. Grand Ave. and S. 17th St., possible impaired driving• 9:34 p.m., 3900 block of Beech St., possible domestic disturbance• 10:57 p.m., 200 block of E. Custer St., disorderly conduct Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Record Laramie Police Record Albany County Driving E. Grand Ave. Theft Crime Criminal Law Police Block Following Dr. E. Skyline Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition Laramie Boomerang To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Section Laramie Election Guide To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.