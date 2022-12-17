The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
MONDAY, DEC. 12
• 5:43 a.m., Happy Jack Road, accident
• 12:39 p.m., intersection of Spring Lakes Rd. and U.S. Highway 287, emergency
• 2:28 p.m., Wyoming Highway 130, emergency
TUESDAY, DEC. 13
• 2:23 p.m., 100 block of Roger Canyon Rd., accident
THURSDAY, DEC. 15
• 12:28 p.m., 2400 block of Sky View Ln., possible impaired driving
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
MONDAY, DEC. 12
• 9:57 a.m., 200 block of N. 5th St., theft
• 10:25 a.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Custer St., vandalism
• 10:55 a.m., intersection of N. 15th St. and E. Flint St., accident
• 1:03 p.m., 900 block of E. Ivinson Ave., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 1:07 p.m., 700 block of Short Pl., possible abuse of vulnerable adult
• 3:59 p.m., 2600 block of Jackson St., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 9:42 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance
TUESDAY, DEC. 13
• 8:02 a.m., 1500 block of E. Shield St., animal bite
• 11:41 a.m., 3500 block of Willett Dr., animal bite
• 2:40 p.m., 200 block of S. 2nd St., theft
• 3:12 p.m., 4200 block of Crow Dr., theft
• 3:37 p.m., 1300 block of E. Ord St., vandalism
• 4:26 p.m., intersection of S. 30th St. and E. Garfield St., accident
• 4:30 p.m., intersection of N. 30th St. and E. Harney St., accident
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14
• 8:27 a.m., 400 block of S. Adams St., accident
• 8:48 a.m., intersection of N. 7th St. and E. Clark St., accident
• 9:02 a.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson St., fraud
• 9:30 a.m., 700 block of Mill St., sexual offense
• 9:36 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., fighting
• 12:04 p.m., 700 block of E. Clark St., possible domestic disturbance
• 4:05 p.m., 200 block of Superior Ct., trespassing
• 5:37 p.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and S. Taylor St., accident
• 6:12 p.m., 300 block of S. 8th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 8:26 p.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 10:21 p.m., 500 block of S. 13th St., possible domestic disturbance
THURSDAY, DEC. 15
• 8:38 a.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., accident
• 11:46 a.m., intersection of N. 22nd St. and Binford St., accident
• 1:44 p.m., 2600 block of E. Park Ave., wildlife
• 5:54 p.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Lewis St., accident
• 7:23 p.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 9:40 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., theft/unauthorized use of vehicle
• 9:27 p.m., 1600 block of N. 5th St., possible domestic disturbance