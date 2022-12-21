...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS
MORNING TO 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Extremely dangerous and life threatening wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 40 to 55 degrees below zero.
Snow squalls are also possible, resulting in brief periods of
heavy snow, strong winds, and limited visibility.
* WHERE...Much of south central and southeast Wyoming, mainly
along and west of the Laramie Range. Some locations impacted
include but are not limited to Rawlins, Laramie, Saratoga,
Shirley Basin, and Baggs.
* WHEN...Wind Chill Warning from 2 PM MST today until 11 AM MST
Friday. Winter Weather Advisory from 9 AM MST until 5 PM MST
today for potential snow squalls.
* IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in
less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia
and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the cold.
Livestock interests will be severely impacted. Snow squalls may
result in locally hazardous driving conditions due to snow and
blowing snow. Plan on slick road conditions due to a rapid drop
in temperatures during snowfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. Dress in multiple, thick
layers. Cover all exposed skin and wear a knit hat and mittens.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH expected.
A few gusts may approach 80 MPH due to snow squalls.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming along and west of Interstate
25. This includes Douglas, Cheyenne, Laramie, Saratoga, Muddy
Gap, and Shirley Basin.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&