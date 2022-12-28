On the record On the record: Dec. 28, 2022 Dec 28, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:MONDAY, DEC. 19• 12:55 p.m., 300 block of N. Hayes St., emergency• 10:44 p.m., 200 block of 5th St., emergencyTUESDAY, DEC. 20• 12:50 p.m., Wyoming Highway 230, emergencyWEDNESDAY, DEC. 21• 3:18 a.m., Interstate 80, accident• 8:29 a.m., Wyoming Highway 230, theft• 12:18 p.m., Interstate 80, accident• 2:18 p.m., Antelope Ridge Loop, possible domestic disturbance• 10:54 p.m., intersection of N. Pierce St. and Centennial Dr., possible impaired drivingTHURSDAY, DEC. 22• 7:38 a.m., Wyoming Highway 230, theftThe following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:MONDAY, DEC. 19• 1:57 p.m., 1500 block of Henry Dr., emergency• 1:59 p.m., 1800 block of Glacier St., vandalism• 2:48 p.m., intersection of N. 5th St. and E. Fremont St., accident• 2:57 p.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Russell St., accident• 3:16 p.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. University Ave., accident• 3:30 p.m., intersection of S. 9th St. and E. Russell St., accident• 4:38 p.m., 1900 block of Alsop Ln., hit and run• 6:17 p.m., 3200 block of E. Grand Ave., emergency• 6:54 p.m., 4000 block of Little Moon Trl., possible impaired driving• 7:23 p.m., 600 block of E. Fremont St., possible domestic disturbance• 8:35 p.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., accident• 8:49 p.m., 1900 block of Easterling Dr., accident• 11:43 p.m., 600 block of E. Kearney St., emergencyTUESDAY, DEC. 20• 8:30 a.m., 3200 block of E. Grand Ave., fraud• 12:09 p.m., intersection of N. Pine St. and E. Gibbon St., theft/unauthorized use of vehicle• 12:31 p.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., hit and run• 4:28 p.m., Short Place, possible abuse of vulnerable adult• 5:09 p.m., 1800 block of Harrison St., theftWEDNESDAY, DEC. 21• 3:40 a.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance• 4:47 a.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance• 8:44 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., theft• 2:18 p.m., Antelope Ridge Loop, possible domestic disturbance• 4:17 p.m., 200 block of N. Taylor St., emergency• 4:51 p.m., Roberts Court, animal bite• 6:12 p.m., intersection of N. McCue St. and W. Baker St., theft/unauthorized use of vehicle• 8 p.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Bradley St., accidentTHURSDAY, DEC. 22• 12:56 a.m., intersection of N. McCue St. and W. Baker St., theft/unauthorized use of vehicle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Record Laramie Police Record Albany County E. Grand Ave. Threat Crime Criminal Law Police Theft Harassment Controlled Substance Possession Albany County Area Dr. Burglary Law Interstate Shoplifting Driving Highway Emergency E. Boswell Riverside W. Snowy Range Sept. Assault And Battery Block N. Colorado Ave. Motor Vehicle Transports Lane Animal Fraud Traffic Identity Theft Disorderly Conduct Sex Offense Vandalism Hazard E. University Following Accident Albany County Hit And Run Extortion Bite N. Intersection Neglect Use Vehicle Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition Laramie Boomerang To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Section 2022 UW Basketball Preview To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left. Best of the Best 2022 Winners Announced! Best of the Best 2022 Winners Click the image on the left to find your favorites!