The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
THURSDAY, DEC. 22
• 9:12 p.m., intersection of S. 26th St. and E. Sheridan St., possible impaired driving
SATURDAY, DEC. 24
• 7:50 a.m., 200 block of Gilmore Gulch Rd., extortion
• 9:02 p.m., 4100 block of Fort Buford Ln., fire
• 11:44 p.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Symons St., possible impaired driving
SUNDAY, DEC.25
• 8:10 a.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 10:52 a.m., 5300 block of Chaparral Dr., emergency
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
THURSDAY, DEC. 22
• 8:13 a.m., intersection of S. 9th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 9:12 a.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., sexual offense
• 10:49 a.m., 200 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., accident
• 10:50 a.m., intersection of S. 22nd St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 11:08 a.m., intersection of Venture Dr. and S. Adams St., accident
• 11:23 a.m., 1100 block of N. 17th St., fraud
• 11:27 p.m., 2300 block of N. 9th St., sexual offense
• 12:09 p.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and W. Snowy Range Rd., accident
• 12:44 p.m., 3100 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 12:46 p.m., intersection of N. 9th St. and Reynolds St., accident
• 12:56 p.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Spring Creek Dr., accident
• 1:12 p.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and N. Cedar St., accident
• 1:28 p.m., intersection of S. 30th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 2:05 p.m., intersection of N. 30th St. and Joanna Bruner St., accident
• 2:56 p.m., 500 block of N. 3rd St., accident
• 3:04 p.m., 200 block of S. 3rd St., accident
• 4:16 p.m, intersection of S. 14th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 4:33 p.m., 400 block of S. Adams St., accident
• 6:33 p.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Harney St., accident
• 8 p.m., intersection of Boulder Dr. and Beech St., hit and run
• 9:49 p.m., 4000 block of Grays Gable Rd., possible impaired driving
FRIDAY, DEC. 23
• 1:03 a.m., 800 block of N. Cedar St., possible domestic disturbance
• 4:11 a.m., 1000 block of E. Boswell St., fire
• 8:08 a.m., intersection of N. 9th St. and Reynolds St., accident
• 9:13 a.m., 4200 block of Moraine St., burglary
• 9:25 a.m., 1500 block of Hackney Dr., accident
• 9:54 a.m., 2200 block of Franklin St., hit and run
• 10:33 a.m., intersection of Venture Dr. and S. Colorado Ave., accident
• 10:49 a.m., intersection of S. 30th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 10:52 a.m., intersection of S. 4th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 11:31 a.m., 3100 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run
• 11:54 a.m., 4900 block of Sherman Hill Rd., accident
• 1:22 p.m., 1500 block of N. Pierce St., hit and run
• 2:20 p.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., emergency
• 2:36 p.m., 2100 block of Wyoming Ave., emergency
• 2:35 p.m., intersection of S. 4th St. and E. Garfield St., accident
• 2:57 p.m., intersection of S. 30th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 7:01 p.m., 300 block of S. 23rd St., possible domestic disturbance
• 7:39 p.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving
• 10:27 p.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., false ID
• 10:28 p.m., 1000 block of E. Harney St., possible domestic disturbance
SATURDAY, DEC. 24
• 1 a.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., shoplifting
• 8:27 a.m., 1400 block of Downey St., emergency
• 11:11 a.m., 1400 block of Bonneville St., possible domestic disturbance
• 12:08 p.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Custer St., accident
• 3:14 p.m., 1600 block of S. 17th St., animal bite
• 3:18 p.m., 400 block of W. Sheridan St., animal bite
• 2800 block of S. 18th St., emergency
• 1800 block of Harrison St., hit and run
SUNDAY, DEC. 25
• 1:53 a.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., accident
• 11 a.m., 1100 block of N. McCue St., emergency
• 2:24 p.m., 1300 block of E. Grand Ave., possible domestic disturbance
• 4:58 p.m., 1500 block of E. Rainbow Ave., burglary
• 10:17 p.m., 2100 block of Harrison St., possible domestic disturbance