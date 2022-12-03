The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
MONDAY, NOV. 28
• 12:40 p.m., 1600 block of N. 3rd St., burglary
TUESDAY, NOV. 29
• 12:16 p.m., Tie Siding Lane, theft/unauthorized use of vehicle
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30
• 11:20 a.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Park Ave., possible possession of controlled substance
• 3:30 p.m., intersection of Rosedale Rd. and Soldier Springs Rd., accident
• 5:32 p.m., Sage Ridge Road, criminal entry
• 6:16 p.m., Herrick Lane, emergency
• 6:38 p.m., Brittany Lane, emergency
THURSDAY, DEC. 1
• 1:48 p.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 6:07 p.m., Wyoming Highway 130, emergency
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
MONDAY, NOV. 28
• 2:05 a.m., 400 block of E. Harney St., emergency
• 7:33 a.m., intersection of E. Boswell Dr. and S. 3rd St., accident
• 7:52 a.m., intersection of N. 11th St. and E. Harney St., accident
• 10:29 a.m., 2400 block of Jackson St., shoplifting
• 12:44 p.m., intersection of S. 18th St. and E. Garfield St., accident
• 1:05 p.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Russell St., traffic hazard
• 1:10 p.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Flint St., traffic hazard
• 1:30 p.m., 2300 block of N. 9th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 2:47 p.m., 2800 block of E. Grand Ave., wildlife
• 2:56 p.m., 900 block of E. Ord St., vandalism
• 3:13 p.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance
• 6:50 p.m., 3200 block of E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving
• 7:26 p.m., 3200 block of E. Grand Ave., theft
TUESDAY, NOV. 29
• 4:08 a.m., 4300 block of Chippewa Dr., emergency
• 7:35 a.m., intersection of N. 22nd St. and E. Harney St., traffic hazard
• 8:21 a.m., 900 block of E. Sheridan St., accident
• 9:16 a.m., 2700 block of S. 18th St., sexual offense
• 9:28 a.m., 2800 block of S. 18th St., emergency
• 10:13 a.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Harney St., accident
• 11:07 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., animal bite
• 1:10 p.m., 300 block of S. 2nd St., theft
• 1:31 p.m., 1600 block of Diamond Head Ct., accident
• 2:23 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., possible animal cruelty/neglect
• 4:15 p.m., 100 block of N. Buchanan St., possible impaired driving
• 4:19 p.m., 1600 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., disturbance/harassment-threats
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30
• 12:25 a.m., 500 block of N. 3rd St., possible impaired driving
• 1:50 a.m., 300 block of N. 9th St., vandalism
• 7:32 a.m., 800 block of E. Russell St., emergency
• 9:04 a.m., intersection of S. 30th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 12:31 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., burglary
• 1:13 p.m., 1300 block of S. 17th St., vandalism
• 1:18 p.m., 800 block of E. Russell St., sexual offense
• 3:56 p.m., 1000 block of Granito Dr., identity theft
• 4:29 p.m., 2300 block of E. Grand Ave., false ID
THURSDAY, DEC. 1
• 12:45 a.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Clark St., possible impaired driving
• 12:21 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 12:51 p.m., intersection of S. 30th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 1:35 p.m., 1600 block of N. 6th St., possible possession of controlled substance
• 3:26 p.m., intersection of S. 30th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 5:12 p.m., intersection of N. 30th St. and Joanna Bruner St., accident
• 6:41 p.m., 600 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 7:44 p.m., intersection of N. Cedar St. and W. Snowy Range Rd., accident