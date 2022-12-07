The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
FRIDAY, DEC. 2
• 9:19 p.m., Sand Creek Road, fighting
SATURDAY, DEC. 3
• 2:05 p.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 3:02 p.m., Wyoming Highway 230, sexual offense
SUNDAY, DEC. 4
• 1:22 a.m., intersection of Fort Sanders Rd. and Sand Creek Rd., possible impaired driving
• 7:15 a.m., 2500 block of Sky View Ln., emergency
• 10:32 a.m., 2700 block of Jackson St., emergency
• 6:26 p.m., Arrowhead Drive, emergency
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
FRIDAY, DEC. 2
• 8:53 a.m., 200 block of S. 9th St., hit and run
• 9:07 a.m., intersection of N. 9th St. and E. Bradley St., hit and run
• 9:44 a.m., 300 block of N. 3rd St., fraud
• 2:50 p.m., 1900 block of E. Hancock St., possible domestic disturbance
• 2:50 p.m., 2500 block of Kennedy Ave., report of death
• 3:54 p.m., 800 block of E. Grand Ave., theft
• 4:55 p.m., 1200 block of E. Sheridan St., accidental discharge of weapon
• 5:36 p.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Grand Ave., traffic hazard
• 5:42 p.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 9:05 p.m., 1800 block of Harrison St., possible domestic disturbance
SATURDAY, DEC. 3
• 12:40 a.m., 200 block of E. Ivinson Ave., Fake ID
• 12:43 a.m., 200 block of E. Lewis St., disorderly conduct
• 1 p.m., 1000 block of Evans St., possible child abuse-neglect
• 2:16 p.m., 500 block of Beaufort St., accident
• 2:44 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., disorderly conduct
• 3:23 p.m., 2400 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 4:09 p.m., 500 block of E. Boswell Dr., theft
• 5:02 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., fighting
• 5:27 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 6:55 p.m., 2300 block of E. Grand Ave., emergency
• 11:22 p.m., 1300 block of S. 13th St., possible impaired driving
SUNDAY, DEC. 4
• 12:22 a.m., 100 block of N. 9th St., fireworks
• 12:22 a.m., intersection of S. 13th St. and E. Garfield St., fireworks
• 12:38 a.m., 1800 block of E. Garfield St., disorderly conduct
• 12:39 a.m., 1400 block of E. Steele St., emergency
• 2:13 a.m., 400 block of E. Fremont St., possible impaired driving
• 2:35 a.m., 100 block of S. 2nd St., burglary
• 5:28 a.m., 200 block of N. 4th St., disorderly conduct
• 10:58 a.m., 2300 block of N. 9th St., animal bite
• 1:02 p.m., 1800 block of E. Grand Ave., vandalism
• 1:09 p.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance
• 1:54 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 2:08 p.m., 1700 block of E. Sanders Dr., vandalism
• 8:45 p.m., 1600 block of N. 5th St., animal bite
• 9:06 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., possible possession of controlled substance
• 10:34 p.m., 700 block of E. Hancock St., possible domestic disturbance