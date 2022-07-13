Boomerang-on the record

The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:

FRIDAY, JULY 8

• 9:32 a.m., Rampart Road, possible abuse of vulnerable adult

• 8:36 p.m., Grandpas Road, disturbance/harassment-threats

• 9:52 p.m., intersection of Arthur St. and Harrison St., possible impaired driving

• 11:21 p.m., intersection of S. 2nd St. and E. Ivinson Ave., vandalism

SATURDAY, JULY 9

• 4:14 a.m., U.S. Highway 30, accident

• 2:05 p.m., 3000 block of Welsh Ln., possible domestic disturbance

• 5:34 p.m., 600 block of N. Pierce St., animal bite

SUNDAY, JULY 10

• 12:35 a.m., 200 block of S. 2nd St., fighting

• 6:30 a.m., 600 block of S. Cleveland St., hit and run

• 11:30 a.m., Interstate 80, accident

• 12:56 p.m., Interstate 80, accident

• 9:15 p.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., assault and battery

The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:

FRIDAY, JULY 8

• 9:54 a.m., 2200 block of E. Grand Ave., stalking

• 10:08 a.m., 1500 block of E. Symons St., hit and run

• 11:32 a.m., 2000 block of Binford St., accident

• 11:53 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run

• 1:29 p.m., 2200 block of N. 9th St., emergency

• 2:27 p.m., intersection of S. 2nd St. and E. Ivinson Ave., disorderly conduct

• 3:08 p.m., 1900 block of Franklin St., trespassing

• 7:01 p.m., 1600 block of Crystal Ct., theft

• 7:14 p.m., 1800 block of E. Sheridan St., theft

• 8:02 p.m., 1000 block of E. Curtis St., theft/unauthorized use of vehicle

• 8:19 p.m., 1200 block of E. Gibbon St., vandalism

• 9:28 p.m., 2100 block of E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving

• 11:21 p.m., intersection of S. 2nd St. and E. Ivinson Ave., vandalism

SATURDAY, JULY 9

• 12:02 a.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., vandalism

• 1:43 a.m., intersection of N. 5th St. and E. Bradley St., fireworks

• 2:06 a.m., intersection of N. 5th St. and Reynolds St., possible impaired driving

• 2:16 a.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., fighting

• 3:27 a.m., 1400 block of E. Harney St., hit and run

• 6:23 a.m., 400 block of S. 2nd St., vandalism

• 8:09 a.m., 300 block of S. 5th St., accident

• 10:34 a.m., intersection of N. 8th St. and E. Fremont St., wildlife

• 4:30 p.m., 1000 block of N. 22nd St., assault and battery

• 5:15 p.m., 400 block of N. 13th St., accidental weapons discharge

• 7:49 p.m., 100 block of S. 3rd St., hit and run

• 8:32 p.m., 1600 block of Westview Dr., theft

• 11:15 p.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., animal bite

SUNDAY, JULY 10

• 12:15 a.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., possible domestic disturbance

• 12:29 a.m., intersection of S. 6th St. and E. Garfield St., littering

• 12:35 a.m., 200 block of S. 2nd St., fighting

• 12:41 a.m., intersection of S. 7th St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving

• 3:03 a.m., 200 block of S. 3rd St., possible domestic disturbance

• 5:25 a.m., 100 block of McConnell St., disorderly conduct

• 6:12 a.m., intersection of Forest St. and Foothills St., disorderly conduct

• 6:30 a.m., 600 block of S. Cleveland St., hit and run

• 6:52 a.m., 500 block of S. 10th St., disorderly conduct

• 11:51 a.m., 900 block of N. 3rd St., fighting

• 11:56 a.m., 2100 block of E. Rainbow Ave., wildlife

• 12:25 p.m., 2100 block of E. Hancock Dr., vandalism

• 1:27 p.m., 200 block of S. 3rd St., theft

• 3:07 p.m., 200 block of N. Taylor St., accident

• 3:50 p.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., emergency

• 4:31 p.m., Gerald Place, possible domestic disturbance

• 5:39 p.m., 2100 block of Wyoming Ave., trespassing

• 6:03 p.m., 3200 block of E. Grand Ave., accident

• 6:15 p.m., intersection of S. 8th St. and E. Sheridan St., wildlife

• 8:07 p.m., 300 block of N. 9th St., theft

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus