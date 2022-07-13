The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
FRIDAY, JULY 8
• 9:32 a.m., Rampart Road, possible abuse of vulnerable adult
• 8:36 p.m., Grandpas Road, disturbance/harassment-threats
• 9:52 p.m., intersection of Arthur St. and Harrison St., possible impaired driving
• 11:21 p.m., intersection of S. 2nd St. and E. Ivinson Ave., vandalism
SATURDAY, JULY 9
• 4:14 a.m., U.S. Highway 30, accident
• 2:05 p.m., 3000 block of Welsh Ln., possible domestic disturbance
• 5:34 p.m., 600 block of N. Pierce St., animal bite
SUNDAY, JULY 10
• 12:35 a.m., 200 block of S. 2nd St., fighting
• 6:30 a.m., 600 block of S. Cleveland St., hit and run
• 11:30 a.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 12:56 p.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 9:15 p.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., assault and battery
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
FRIDAY, JULY 8
• 9:54 a.m., 2200 block of E. Grand Ave., stalking
• 10:08 a.m., 1500 block of E. Symons St., hit and run
• 11:32 a.m., 2000 block of Binford St., accident
• 11:53 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run
• 1:29 p.m., 2200 block of N. 9th St., emergency
• 2:27 p.m., intersection of S. 2nd St. and E. Ivinson Ave., disorderly conduct
• 3:08 p.m., 1900 block of Franklin St., trespassing
• 7:01 p.m., 1600 block of Crystal Ct., theft
• 7:14 p.m., 1800 block of E. Sheridan St., theft
• 8:02 p.m., 1000 block of E. Curtis St., theft/unauthorized use of vehicle
• 8:19 p.m., 1200 block of E. Gibbon St., vandalism
• 9:28 p.m., 2100 block of E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving
• 11:21 p.m., intersection of S. 2nd St. and E. Ivinson Ave., vandalism
SATURDAY, JULY 9
• 12:02 a.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., vandalism
• 1:43 a.m., intersection of N. 5th St. and E. Bradley St., fireworks
• 2:06 a.m., intersection of N. 5th St. and Reynolds St., possible impaired driving
• 2:16 a.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., fighting
• 3:27 a.m., 1400 block of E. Harney St., hit and run
• 6:23 a.m., 400 block of S. 2nd St., vandalism
• 8:09 a.m., 300 block of S. 5th St., accident
• 10:34 a.m., intersection of N. 8th St. and E. Fremont St., wildlife
• 4:30 p.m., 1000 block of N. 22nd St., assault and battery
• 5:15 p.m., 400 block of N. 13th St., accidental weapons discharge
• 7:49 p.m., 100 block of S. 3rd St., hit and run
• 8:32 p.m., 1600 block of Westview Dr., theft
• 11:15 p.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., animal bite
SUNDAY, JULY 10
• 12:15 a.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., possible domestic disturbance
• 12:29 a.m., intersection of S. 6th St. and E. Garfield St., littering
• 12:35 a.m., 200 block of S. 2nd St., fighting
• 12:41 a.m., intersection of S. 7th St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving
• 3:03 a.m., 200 block of S. 3rd St., possible domestic disturbance
• 5:25 a.m., 100 block of McConnell St., disorderly conduct
• 6:12 a.m., intersection of Forest St. and Foothills St., disorderly conduct
• 6:30 a.m., 600 block of S. Cleveland St., hit and run
• 6:52 a.m., 500 block of S. 10th St., disorderly conduct
• 11:51 a.m., 900 block of N. 3rd St., fighting
• 11:56 a.m., 2100 block of E. Rainbow Ave., wildlife
• 12:25 p.m., 2100 block of E. Hancock Dr., vandalism
• 1:27 p.m., 200 block of S. 3rd St., theft
• 3:07 p.m., 200 block of N. Taylor St., accident
• 3:50 p.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., emergency
• 4:31 p.m., Gerald Place, possible domestic disturbance
• 5:39 p.m., 2100 block of Wyoming Ave., trespassing
• 6:03 p.m., 3200 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 6:15 p.m., intersection of S. 8th St. and E. Sheridan St., wildlife
• 8:07 p.m., 300 block of N. 9th St., theft