The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff's Office responses:
MONDAY, JULY 11
• 2:44 p.m., Albany County Area, emergency
• 2:50 p.m., 2500 block of N. 3rd St., accident
• 3:21 p.m., Zephyr Avenue, emergency
• 9:28 p.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 9:41 p.m., Albany County Area, trespassing
TUESDAY, JULY 12
• 6:39 a.m., 4700 block of Bluebird Ln., accident
• 10:27 a.m., Wyoming Highway 230, accident
• 6:31 p.m., Meeboer Road, emergency
• 7:11 p.m., 200 block of Wyoming Highway 230, fighting
• 11:18 p.m., 1600 block of N. Cedar St., fighting
WEDNESDAY, JULY 13
• 11:20 a.m., Wyoming Highway 230, emergency
• 1:21 p.m., Wyoming Highway 230, trespassing
• 2:16 p.m., Wyoming Highway 230, burglary
• 5:12 p.m., Happy Jack Road, emergency
• 7:31 p.m., Albany County Area, burglary
• 9:32 p.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., fighting
• 10:46 p.m., Private Lake Road, emergency
• 10:47 p.m., 1700 block of Venture Dr., possible possession of controlled substance
THURSDAY, JULY 14
• 6:40 p.m., Interstate 80, emergency
• 8:24 p.m., intersection of Weber Creek Rd. and Ladder Ranch Rd., possible impaired driving
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
MONDAY, JULY 11
• 8:09 a.m., S. Fillmore St., theft
• 11:27 a.m., 600 block of S. 30th St., burglary
• 12:33 p.m., 700 block of W. Garfield St., animal bite
• 1:07 p.m., 2900 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 1:15 p.m., 1000 block of N. 10th St., animal bite
• 2:30 p.m., intersection of S. 9th St. and E. Sheridan St., wildlife
• 2:59 p.m., 500 block of S. 12th St., animal bite
• 3:21 p.m., 400 block of S. 25th St., emergency
• 3:41 p.m., 2100 block of Binford St., theft
• 4:06 p.m., 500 block of N. 3rd St., theft
• 5 p.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 5:55 p.m., 600 block of E. Curtis St., animal bite
• 6:05 p.m., 700 block of S. 10th St., fraud
• 9:36 p.m., 1300 block of N. McCue St., theft/unauthorized use of vehicle
TUESDAY, JULY 12
• 9:56 a.m., 1100 block of S. 5th St., emergency
• 10:56 a.m., 1600 block of E. Garfield St., animal bite
• 12:53 p.m., 1600 block of N. 4th St., possible impaired driving
• 2:06 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 2:32 p.m., 1700 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., possible impaired driving
• 4:17 p.m., 900 block of Boulder Dr., hit and run
• 4:57 p.m., intersection of S. Cedar St. and W. Garfield St., animal bite
• 11:18 p.m., 1600 block of N. Cedar St., fighting
WEDNESDAY, JULY 13
• 5:23 a.m., 2900 block of County Shop Rd., fire
• 6:10 a.m., 700 block of Evans Ct., criminal entry
• 7:47 a.m., 1100 block of S. 7th St., burglary
• 8:13 a.m., intersection of E. Grand Ave. and S. 24th St., traffic hazard
• 12:13 p.m., 1500 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., shoplifting
• 12:33 p.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Lewis St., hit and run
• 2 p.m., 2000 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., accident
• 2:47 p.m., 2500 block of Sybille Dr., animal bite
• 2:49 p.m., 1700 block of Beaufort St., possible domestic disturbance
• 6:20 p.m., 200 block of E. Ivinson Ave., theft
• 8:44 p.m., 1200 block of N. 3rd St., possible impaired driving
• 9:32 p.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., fighting
• 10:24 p.m., 1100 block of S. 5th St., emergency
THURSDAY, JULY 14
• 8:39 a.m., 3500 block of Willett Dr., accident
• 10:05 a.m., intersection of N. 30th St. and Reynolds St., accident
• 10:45 a.m., 900 block of S. 4th St., theft
• 12:04 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 12:29 p.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and Soldier Springs Rd., accident
• 5:52 p.m., intersection of N. 22nd St. and E. Harney St., accident
• 6:10 p.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., burglary
• 6:17 p.m., 100 block of N. Taylor St., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 6:36 p.m., intersection of N. 22nd St. and E. Curtis St., wildlife
• 9:10 p.m., 1800 block of E. Park Ave., possible impaired driving