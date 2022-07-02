The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
MONDAY, JUNE 27
• 8:49 a.m., Buffalo Commons Road, trespassing
• 2:37 p.m., West End Road, animal bite
TUESDAY, JUNE 28
• 12:06 p.m., 2300 block of N. 9th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 12:57 p.m., Interstate 80, emergency
• 7:02 p.m., 1600 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run
• 7:08 p.m., 2200 block of N. 13th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 8:12 p.m., 5000 block of Valley View Rd., emergency
• 8:21 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29
• 7:22 a.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and Beaufort St., burglary
• 10:49 a.m., Interstate 80, emergency
• 2:33 p.m., 5700 block of South View Rd., emergency
• 3:51 p.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 11:08 p.m., Albany County Area, disturbance/harassment-threats
THURSDAY, JUNE 30
• 3:18 p.m., Albany County Area, possible domestic disturbance
• 11:54 p.m., intersection of S. 10th St. and E. Garfield St., emergency
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
MONDAY, JUNE 27
• 12:35 p.m., intersection of S. 21st St. and E. Sheridan St., accident
• 12:38 p.m., 700 block of N. Hodgeman St., possible domestic disturbance
• 12:46 p.m., 400 block of N. 5th St., theft
• 6:26 p.m., 1000 block of Downey St., hit and run
• 7:45 p.m., 3600 block of E. Grand Ave., theft
TUESDAY, JUNE 28
• 11:48 a.m., 400 block of E. Fetterman St., theft
• 1:02 p.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and Blackfoot St., traffic hazard
• 1:10 p.m., intersection of N. 15th St. and E. Canby St., traffic hazard
• 2:39 p.m., 800 block of N. 7th St., emergency
• 3:02 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 11:54 p.m., 500 block of N. 7th St., disorderly conduct
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29
• 1:13 a.m., 400 block of N. 3rd St., disorderly conduct
• 6:55 a.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., accident
• 8:16 a.m., 2800 block of Reynolds St., mail theft-tampering
• 10:08 a.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and Reynolds St., accident
• 10:54 a.m., 100 block of S. Hodgeman St., possible domestic disturbance
• 2:07 p.m., 4000 block of Cliff St., burglary
• 3:03 p.m., 1100 block of E. Flint St., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 3:35 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., accident
• 4:23 p.m., 900 block of S. 13th St., vandalism
• 5:01 p.m., 200 block of N. 7th St., theft
• 5:37 p.m., 500 block of N. 4th St., traffic hazard
• 5:43 p.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. University Ave., accident
• 6:10 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., trespassing
THURSDAY, JUNE 30
• 10:50 a.m., 500 block of N. 3rd St., hit and run
• 11:54 p.m., 1900 block of Carroll Ave., fighting
• 1:51 p.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Gibbon St., hit and run
• 1:52 p.m., 100 block of S. 1st St., wildlife
• 5:06 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., possible impaired driving
• 9:51 p.m., 500 block of S. Buchanan St., emergency
• 9:57 p.m., 1200 block of N. 3rd St., emergency
• 10:20 p.m., 1000 block of E. Symons St., possible possession of controlled substance
• 11:14 p.m., 1900 block of S. 11th St., fire
