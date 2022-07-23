The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
MONDAY, JULY 18
• 10:53 a.m., Fox Hill Road, theft
• 12:40 p.m., 4700 block of E. Skyline Dr., wildlife
• 3:01 p.m., intersection of Wilderness Dr. and Valhalla Rd., vandalism
• 3:55 p.m., 4000 block of Grandpas Rd., possible domestic disturbance
• 9:52 p.m., 4700 block of Bluebird Ln., emergency
TUESDAY, JULY 19
• 9:11 a.m., Garrett Road, accident
WEDNESDAY, JULY 20
• 1:43 p.m., Mule Creek Road, trespassing
THURSDAY, JULY 21
• 5:47 p.m., 2100 block of Wyoming Ave., trespassing
• 6:34 p.m., 100 block of N. Grant St., fire
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
MONDAY, JULY 18
• 9:46 a.m., 1600 block of Crystal Ct., accident
• 11:03 a.m., 1600 block of Diamond Head Ct., wildlife
• 11:50 a.m., 500 block of W. Garfield St., animal bite
• 12:06 p.m., 1900 block of E. Custer St., wildlife
• 1:18 p.m., intersection of S. 14th St. and E. Garfield St., accident
• 2:27 p.m., 1600 block of N. 13th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 3:48 p.m., 1600 block of Polk St., animal bite
• 5:17 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., extortion
• 11:44 p.m., 1600 block of N. Cedar St., possible domestic disturbance
TUESDAY, JULY 19
• 4:55 a.m., 700 block of E. Clark St., emergency
• 8:14 a.m., intersection of S. 1st St. and E. Garfield St., hit and run
• 9:36 a.m., 1600 block of E. Person St., report of death
• 11:17 a.m., intersection of S. 14th St. and E. Sheridan St., accident
• 11:50 a.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., shoplifting
• 5:55 p.m., 1300 block of Bill Nye Ave., theft
• 6:41 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 10:14 p.m., 900 block of E. Sanders Dr., animal bite
WEDNESDAY, JULY 20
• 7:57 a.m., 800 block of N. 3rd St., criminal entry
• 8:23 a.m., 500 block of N. 9th St., burglary
• 8:44 a.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Grand Ave., traffic hazard
• 9:23 a.m., intersection of N. 6th St. and E. University Ave., accident
• 10:26 a.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., trespassing
• 3:13 p.m., 300 block of E. Gibbon St., fire
• 4:40 p.m., 3100 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 5:17 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., vandalism
• 6:33 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., vandalism
• 6:35 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., vandalism
• 6:36 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., vandalism
• 6:50 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., vandalism
• 6:52 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., vandalism
• 6:58 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., vandalism
• 7:07 p.m., 1200 block of S. Adams St., accident
• 7:10 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr, vandalism
• 7:18 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., vandalism
• 7:25 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., vandalism
• 7:56 p.m., 1800 block of E. Sheridan St., hit and run
• 8:30 p.m., 1400 block of E. Gibbon St., theft
• 8:54 p.m., 900 block of E. Sanders Dr., fireworks
• 11:11 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., possible domestic disturbance
THURSDAY, JULY 21
• 1:05 a.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., hit and run
• 5:57 a.m., 100 block of W. Fremont St., emergency
• 9:22 a.m., intersection of S. 9th St. and E. Russell St., accident
• 9:25 a.m., 1300 block of E. Ord St., wildlife
• 11:09 a.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., vandalism
• 11:32 a.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., vandalism
• 12:46 p.m., 3900 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 3:51 p.m., 400 block of E. Gibbon St., fraud
• 4:50 p.m., 1400 block of N. 3rd St., accident
• 5:10 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., vandalism
• 5:40 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., vandalism
• 5:41 p.m., 600 block of E. Harney St., animal bite
• 5:46 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., vandalism
• 5:51 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., vandalism
• 5:58 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., vandalism
• 6:10 p.m., 800 block of N. 15th St., accident
• 6:34 p.m., 100 block of N. Grant St., fire
• 8:02 p.m., 700 block of Downey St., theft
• 10:13 p.m., 1900 block of N. 16th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 10:52 p.m., intersection of Alta Vista Dr. and Apache Dr., fireworks
• 11 p.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Curtis St., accident