The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff's Office responses:
FRIDAY, JULY 22
• 3:56 a.m., 2500 block of Sky View Ln., emergency
• 12:18 p.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., emergency
• 7:10 p.m., Albany County Area, littering
• 7:24 p.m., 700 block of N. 3rd St., accident
• 10:29 p.m., intersection of FS 707 and FS 705, accident
SATURDAY, JULY 23
• 12:47 a.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 2:20 p.m., 300 block of Wyoming Highway 13, theft/unauthorized use of vehicle
• 10:40 p.m., 100 block of Hunt Rd., emergency
SUNDAY, JULY 24
• 2:37 a.m., 400 block of E. Boswell Dr., fighting
• 10:19 a.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 10:28 a.m., 800 block of Skyline Rd., animal bite
• 12:08 p.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Harney St., accident
• 3:29 p.m., 2200 block of Range View Ln., emergency
• 4:47 p.m., Albany County Area, accident
• 11:01 p.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Boswell Dr., possible possession of controlled substance
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
FRIDAY, JULY 22
• 12:21 a.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., theft/unauthorized use of vehicle
• 12:57 a.m., 600 block of S. 6th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 1:07 a.m., 1900 block of Banner Rd., trespassing
• 2:05 a.m., 3200 block of E. Grand Ave., theft
• 3:09 a.m., 600 block of S. 30th St., possible impaired driving
• 3:23 a.m., 2000 block of Riverside Dr., emergency
• 7:52 a.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Lewis St., disorderly conduct
• 9:29 a.m., 300 block of W. University Ave., theft
• 11:07 a.m., intersection of S. 9th St. and E. Russell St., accident
• 11:53 a.m., 2600 block of Knadler St., littering
• 11:53 a.m., 500 block of Beaufort St., possible domestic disturbance
• 12:18 p.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., emergency
• 1:02 p.m., 1900 block of S. 13th St., fraud
• 2:02 p.m., 500 block of E. Sheridan St., extortion
• 3:27 p.m., 1700 block of E. Custer St., animal bite
• 3:44 p.m., 700 block of E. Clark St., emergency
• 4:04 p.m., 700 block of W. Garfield St., traffic hazard
• 6:55 p.m., 400 block of E. Mitchell St., possible sexual offense
• 7:24 p.m., 700 block of N. 3rd St., accident
• 7:39 p.m., 900 block of E. Sanders Dr., fraud
• 8:59 p.m., 100 block of S. 2nd St., False ID
• 10:29 p.m., intersection of FS 707 and FS 705, accident
SATURDAY, JULY 23
• 12:37 a.m., 1300 block of E. Sheridan St., theft
• 2:44 a.m., intersection of S. 5th St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving
• 3:38 a.m., 4400 block of Crow Dr., burglary
• 4:44 a.m., 700 block of N. Pine St., fire
• 9:29 a.m., 700 block of E. Sheridan St., fraud
• 9:41 a.m., intersection of S. Johnson St. and Harrison St., traffic hazard
• 1:05 p.m., 200 block of Wister Dr., theft
• 2:41 p.m., 1400 block of E. Harney St., hit and run
• 2:44 p.m., 300 block of E. Harney St., theft/unauthorized use of vehicle
• 3:55 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 6:35 p.m., 1700 block of E. Boswell Dr., extortion
SUNDAY, JULY 24
• 2:37 a.m., 400 block of E. Boswell Dr., fighting
• 9:50 a.m., 800 block of Evans St., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 10:19 a.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 12:08 p.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Harney St., accident
• 1:50 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., theft
• 4:55 p.m., 1600 block of E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving
• 7:17 p.m., 2200 block of E. Grand Ave., trespassing
• 8:08 p.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Harney St., accident