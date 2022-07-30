The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
MONDAY, JULY 25
• 2:14 a.m., Interstate 80, accident
TUESDAY, JULY 26
• 8:40 a.m., Albany County Area, emergency
• 2:57 p.m., Wyoming Highway 130, theft of services
• 4:21 p.m., Wyoming Highway 230, accident
• 5:15 p.m., Private Lake Road, criminal entry
WEDNESDAY, JULY 27
• 4:03 p.m., West Street, emergency
THURSDAY, JULY 28
• 6:01 a.m., 6000 block of Chaparral Dr., emergency
• 8:52 p.m., 1100 block of Wyoming Highway 11, emergency
• 9:43 p.m., intersection of W. Curtis St. and N. Pierce St., possible impaired driving
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
MONDAY, JULY 25
• 8:49 a.m., 1900 block of E. Custer St., wildlife
• 12:35 p.m., 1900 block of Franklin St., possible abuse of vulnerable adult
• 3:20 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 4:08 p.m., 500 block of Beaufort St., possible domestic disturbance
• 4:34 p.m., 2400 block of Dover Dr., wildlife
• 5:49 p.m., 800 block of E. Hancock St., fraud
• 6 p.m., 500 block of E. Lyon St., trespassing
• 7:46 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., vandalism
• 8:17 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., fighting
• 8:23 p.m., 3900 block of Beech St., emergency
TUESDAY, JULY 26
• 7:16 a.m., 100 block of E. Clark St., accident
• 10:21 a.m., 400 block of N. 15th St., accident
• 11:26 a.m., 2100 block of Binford St., animal bite
• 11:58 a.m., intersection of N. 22nd St. and E. Harney St., accident
• 12:22 p.m., 400 block of E. Boswell Dr., emergency
• 12:38 p.m., 1400 block of Thaxton Ct., littering
• 2:08 p.m., 500 block of S. 9th St., theft
• 3:11 p.m., 100 block of Corthell Rd., vandalism
• 6:02 p.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Sheridan St., traffic hazard
• 7:34 p.m., 300 block of E. Fremont St., emergency
• 8:40 p.m., 1500 block of Van Buren St., animal bite
• 9:26 p.m., 600 block of S. 6th St., possible impaired driving
WEDNESDAY, JULY 27
• 8:11 a.m., 200 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., traffic hazard
• 11:24 a.m., 900 block of N McCue St., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 11:42 a.m., 3400 block Alta Vista Dr., wildlife
• 1:01 p.m., 1500 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., trespassing
• 1:15 p.m., intersection of S. 2nd St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 1:25 p.m., 300 block of E. Grand Ave., wildlife
• 2:21 p.m., intersection of S. 17th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 3:32 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance
• 3:50 p.m., 1000 block of Duna Dr., animal bite
• 4:38 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., vandalism
• 9:16 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., burglary
• 9:20 p.m., 1300 block of E. Sheridan St., trespassing
THURSDAY, JULY 28
• 12 a.m., 300 block of S. Lincoln St., disorderly conduct
• 9:24 a.m., 3900 block of Beech St., vandalism
• 9:27 a.m., 1000 block of Evans St., animal bite
• 10:23 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 10:48 a.m., intersection of S. 4th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 2:20 p.m., 200 block of N. 30th St., possible impaired driving
• 2:37 p.m., 100 block of S. 2nd St., assault and battery
• 4:31 p.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and S. Adams St., accident
• 5:38 p.m., 300 block of S. Lincoln St., possible sexual offense