The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
FRIDAY, JULY 1
• 12:04 p.m., Interstate 80, accident
SATURDAY, JULY 2
• 5:47 a.m., Wyoming Highway 13, burglary
• 5:09 p.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 9:39 p.m., Lake Hattie Road, fireworks
SUNDAY, JULY 3
• 2:30 p.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., possible possession of controlled substance
• 3:20 p.m., Albany County Area, accident
• 4:37 p.m., Albany County Area, missing person
• 5:27 p.m., 900 block of Roger Canyon Rd., accident
• 7:01 p.m., Medicine Bow National Forest, animal bite
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
FRIDAY, JULY 1
• 8:48 a.m., 500 block of N. 12th St., criminal entry
• 10 a.m., 800 block of S. 2nd St., wildlife
• 11:36 a.m., intersection of S. 21st St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving
• 11:49 a.m., intersection of E. Grand Ave. and S. 30th St., accident
• 3:14 p.m., 1000 block of N. 3rd St., possible impaired driving
• 5:11 p.m., 100 block of N. 5th St., burglary
• 7:55 p.m., 1400 block of E. Garfield St., possible domestic disturbance
• 9:16 p.m., 2100 block of E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving
• 9:27 p.m., intersection of S. 12th St. and E. Kearney St., fireworks
SATURDAY, JULY 2
• 1:46 a.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., fighting
• 4:29 a.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., possible domestic disturbance
• 7:20 a.m., 1500 block of Whitman St., possible child abuse
• 8:17 a.m., 500 block of N. 3rd St., traffic hazard
• 9:35 a.m., 2200 block of Cumulus Dr., littering
• 11:15 a.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Kearney St., accident
• 1:04 p.m., 1800 block of Harrison St., animal cruelty-neglect
• 3:20 p.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Harney St., hit and run
• 7:33 p.m., 2500 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 7:57 p.m., 1300 block of E. Park Ave., emergency
• 9:34 p.m., intersection of S. Colorado Ave. and Venture Dr., accident
• 10:59 p.m., 1000 block of N. 5th St., fireworks
• 11:03 p.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Custer St., possible impaired driving
• 11:26 p.m., 1500 block of E. Garfield St., fireworks
SUNDAY, JULY 3
• 12:08 a.m., 800 block of E. Hancock St., emergency
• 1:01 a.m., intersection of S. 17th St. and E. Garfield St., possible impaired driving
• 3:22 a.m., 700 block of E. Clark St., emergency
• 7:38 a.m., 1300 block of S. 17th St., accident
• 8:45 a.m., intersection of E. Harney St. and N. 5th St., accident
• 9:42 a.m., 1500 block of E. Rainbow Ave., hit and run
• 10:32 a.m., 100 block of N. 3rd St., possible domestic disturbance
• 12:13 p.m., 1100 block of E. Fetterman Dr., theft
• 12:27 p.m., 1600 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., accident
• 12:51 p.m., 100 block of S. Hodgeman St., littering
• 2:47 p.m., 600 block of N. 14th St., burglary
• 2:49 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., fraud
• 4:37 p.m., 900 block of E. Symons St., possible possession of controlled substance
• 6:17 p.m., 500 block of General Brees Rd., vandalism
• 7:50 p.m., 1300 block of E. Park Ave., theft
• 9:45 p.m., 1500 block of Shetland Dr., fireworks
• 9:46 p.m., 200 block of N. Taylor St., fireworks
• 10:10 p.m., 400 block of S. 30th St., fireworks
• 10:16 p.m., 600 block of N. Pine St., fireworks
• 10:24 p.m., intersection of S. 12th St. and E. Custer St., fireworks
• 11:22 p.m., 1200 block of E. Ivinson Ave., accident