Boomerang-on the record

The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:

MONDAY, JULY 4

• 2:31 a.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and S. Adams St., possible impaired driving

• 12:47 p.m., Interstate 80, accident

• 1:31 p.m., 600 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting

• 1:42 p.m., Albany County Area, emergency

• 1:45 p.m., Albany County Area, accident

• 4:31 p.m., Albany County Area, emergency

TUESDAY, JULY 5

• 12:41 a.m., Interstate 80, emergency

• 10:41 a.m., 500 block of Brubaker Ln., forgery

• 3:22 p.m., 700 block of Rampart Rd., possible domestic disturbance

• 11:54 p.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., emergency

WEDNESDAY, JULY 6

• 11:58 a.m., Weber Creek Road, fraud

THURSDAY, JULY 7

• 8:45 a.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., emergency

• 11:26 a.m., 3900 block of W. Curtis St., emergency

• 2:36 p.m., Albany County Area, animal bite

• 7:46 p.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., possible possession of controlled substance

The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:

MONDAY, JULY 4

• 6:44 a.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., animal cruelty-neglect

• 9:21 a.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance

• 11:42 a.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident

• 12:39 p.m., 1800 block of Harrison St., theft

• 1:31 p.m., 600 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting

• 1:46 p.m., intersection of E. Clark St. and N. 5th St., fireworks

• 2:36 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting

• 3:30 p.m., intersection of S. 12th St. and E. Park Ave., fireworks

• 3:52 p.m., 100 block of S. Hodgeman St., theft

• 7:25 p.m., 300 block of E. Steele St., fireworks

• 8:30 p.m., 200 block of N. Johnson St., fireworks

• 8:41 p.m., 700 block of N. Pine St., fireworks

• 9:01 p.m., 1700 block of E. Arnold St., fireworks

• 9:13 p.m., 1300 block of E. Ord St., fireworks

• 9:20 p.m., 1200 block of E. Sanders Dr., fireworks

• 9:30 p.m., 1500 block of E. Spring Creek Dr., fireworks

• 9:34 p.m., 600 block of E. Sheridan St., fireworks

• 9:34 p.m., 4100 block of Beech St., fireworks

• 9:37 p.m., 2400 block of Riverside Dr., fireworks

• 9:41 p.m., 400 block of S. Pine St., fireworks

• 9:46 p.m., 4100 block of Moraine St., fireworks

• 9:49 p.m., 1600 block of Whitman St., fireworks

• 10 p.m., 1700 block of E. Fetterman Dr., fireworks

• 10:04 p.m., intersection of S. 1st St. and E. Garfield St., fireworks

• 10:28 p.m., 1200 block of W. Lyon St., fireworks

• 10:53 p.m., intersection of N. 17th St. and E. Shield St., fireworks

• 11:09 p.m., 2600 block of Overland Rd., fireworks

• 11:38 p.m., 2600 block of Jackson St., fireworks

TUESDAY, JULY 5

• 12:07 a.m., 1000 block of N. 10th St., fireworks

• 12:18 a.m., 700 block of Downey St., possible domestic disturbance

• 12:29 a.m., 600 block of S. 30th St., fireworks

• 2:05 a.m., 2200 block of E. Grand Ave., possible domestic disturbance

• 7:35 a.m., Corthell Road, wildlife

• 8:40 a.m., 2700 block of Jackson St., disturbance/harassment-threats

• 1:08 p.m., 300 block of S. Lincoln St., emergency

• 3:19 p.m., 1300 block of N. 3rd St., fire

• 3:22 p.m., 700 block of Rampart Rd., possible domestic disturbance

• 3:52 p.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Harney St., accident

• 4:05 p.m., intersection of N. 5th St. and E. Harney St., traffic hazard

• 4:13 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., trespassing

• 5:01 p.m., 400 block of N. 3rd St., emergency

• 6:52 p.m., intersection of S. 30th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident

• 8:15 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting

• 9:40 p.m., 1800 block of Glacier St., fireworks

• 9:48 p.m., 900 block of E. Sanders Dr., fireworks

WEDNESDAY, JULY 6

• 10:35 a.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Garfield St., hit and run

• 10:51 a.m., intersection of S. 2nd St. and E. Ord St., theft

• 2:14 p.m., 1900 block of E. Sheridan St., littering

• 2:34 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting

• 2:35 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting

• 3:20 p.m., intersection of S. 9th St. and E. Garfield St., theft

• 3:47 p.m., 500 block of N. 3rd St., hit and run

• 5:42 p.m., 2100 block of E. Rainbow Ave., accident

• 6:38 p.m., Corthell Road, littering

• 7:50 p.m., intersection of S. 1st St. and E. Garfield St., assault and battery

• 7:51 p.m., 2100 block of Wyoming Ave., possible domestic disturbance

• 9:13 p.m., Albany County Area, assault and battery

• 9:26 p.m., 600 block of N. 13th St., criminal entry

THURSDAY, JULY 7

• 6:05 a.m., 1000 block of Alta Vista Dr., report of death

• 10:30 a.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., possible domestic disturbance

• 12:33 p.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and S. Fillmore St., accident

• 3:36 p.m., 3300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting

• 4 p.m., 100 block of N. Cedar St., identity theft

• 4:01 p.m., 400 block of E. Mitchell St., wildlife

• 4:29 p.m., 1600 Jefferson St., vandalism

• 4:45 p.m., 1200 block of E. Park Ave., animal bite

• 5:09 p.m., 1600 E. Sheridan St., burglary

• 7 p.m., 400 block of S. 3rd St., hit and run

• 7:17 p.m., 400 block of N. 3rd St., theft

• 10:20 p.m., 400 block of S. 1st St., trespassing

• 10:27 p.m., 1900 block of Franklin St., possible domestic disturbance

• 11:12 p.m., intersection of S. 1st St. and E. Custer St., trespassing

• 11:59 p.m., 2200 block of E. Grand Ave., trespassing

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus