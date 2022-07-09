The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
MONDAY, JULY 4
• 2:31 a.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and S. Adams St., possible impaired driving
• 12:47 p.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 1:31 p.m., 600 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 1:42 p.m., Albany County Area, emergency
• 1:45 p.m., Albany County Area, accident
• 4:31 p.m., Albany County Area, emergency
TUESDAY, JULY 5
• 12:41 a.m., Interstate 80, emergency
• 10:41 a.m., 500 block of Brubaker Ln., forgery
• 3:22 p.m., 700 block of Rampart Rd., possible domestic disturbance
• 11:54 p.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., emergency
WEDNESDAY, JULY 6
• 11:58 a.m., Weber Creek Road, fraud
THURSDAY, JULY 7
• 8:45 a.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., emergency
• 11:26 a.m., 3900 block of W. Curtis St., emergency
• 2:36 p.m., Albany County Area, animal bite
• 7:46 p.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., possible possession of controlled substance
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
MONDAY, JULY 4
• 6:44 a.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., animal cruelty-neglect
• 9:21 a.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance
• 11:42 a.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 12:39 p.m., 1800 block of Harrison St., theft
• 1:31 p.m., 600 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 1:46 p.m., intersection of E. Clark St. and N. 5th St., fireworks
• 2:36 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 3:30 p.m., intersection of S. 12th St. and E. Park Ave., fireworks
• 3:52 p.m., 100 block of S. Hodgeman St., theft
• 7:25 p.m., 300 block of E. Steele St., fireworks
• 8:30 p.m., 200 block of N. Johnson St., fireworks
• 8:41 p.m., 700 block of N. Pine St., fireworks
• 9:01 p.m., 1700 block of E. Arnold St., fireworks
• 9:13 p.m., 1300 block of E. Ord St., fireworks
• 9:20 p.m., 1200 block of E. Sanders Dr., fireworks
• 9:30 p.m., 1500 block of E. Spring Creek Dr., fireworks
• 9:34 p.m., 600 block of E. Sheridan St., fireworks
• 9:34 p.m., 4100 block of Beech St., fireworks
• 9:37 p.m., 2400 block of Riverside Dr., fireworks
• 9:41 p.m., 400 block of S. Pine St., fireworks
• 9:46 p.m., 4100 block of Moraine St., fireworks
• 9:49 p.m., 1600 block of Whitman St., fireworks
• 10 p.m., 1700 block of E. Fetterman Dr., fireworks
• 10:04 p.m., intersection of S. 1st St. and E. Garfield St., fireworks
• 10:28 p.m., 1200 block of W. Lyon St., fireworks
• 10:53 p.m., intersection of N. 17th St. and E. Shield St., fireworks
• 11:09 p.m., 2600 block of Overland Rd., fireworks
• 11:38 p.m., 2600 block of Jackson St., fireworks
TUESDAY, JULY 5
• 12:07 a.m., 1000 block of N. 10th St., fireworks
• 12:18 a.m., 700 block of Downey St., possible domestic disturbance
• 12:29 a.m., 600 block of S. 30th St., fireworks
• 2:05 a.m., 2200 block of E. Grand Ave., possible domestic disturbance
• 7:35 a.m., Corthell Road, wildlife
• 8:40 a.m., 2700 block of Jackson St., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 1:08 p.m., 300 block of S. Lincoln St., emergency
• 3:19 p.m., 1300 block of N. 3rd St., fire
• 3:22 p.m., 700 block of Rampart Rd., possible domestic disturbance
• 3:52 p.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Harney St., accident
• 4:05 p.m., intersection of N. 5th St. and E. Harney St., traffic hazard
• 4:13 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., trespassing
• 5:01 p.m., 400 block of N. 3rd St., emergency
• 6:52 p.m., intersection of S. 30th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 8:15 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 9:40 p.m., 1800 block of Glacier St., fireworks
• 9:48 p.m., 900 block of E. Sanders Dr., fireworks
WEDNESDAY, JULY 6
• 10:35 a.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Garfield St., hit and run
• 10:51 a.m., intersection of S. 2nd St. and E. Ord St., theft
• 2:14 p.m., 1900 block of E. Sheridan St., littering
• 2:34 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 2:35 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 3:20 p.m., intersection of S. 9th St. and E. Garfield St., theft
• 3:47 p.m., 500 block of N. 3rd St., hit and run
• 5:42 p.m., 2100 block of E. Rainbow Ave., accident
• 6:38 p.m., Corthell Road, littering
• 7:50 p.m., intersection of S. 1st St. and E. Garfield St., assault and battery
• 7:51 p.m., 2100 block of Wyoming Ave., possible domestic disturbance
• 9:13 p.m., Albany County Area, assault and battery
• 9:26 p.m., 600 block of N. 13th St., criminal entry
THURSDAY, JULY 7
• 6:05 a.m., 1000 block of Alta Vista Dr., report of death
• 10:30 a.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 12:33 p.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and S. Fillmore St., accident
• 3:36 p.m., 3300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 4 p.m., 100 block of N. Cedar St., identity theft
• 4:01 p.m., 400 block of E. Mitchell St., wildlife
• 4:29 p.m., 1600 Jefferson St., vandalism
• 4:45 p.m., 1200 block of E. Park Ave., animal bite
• 5:09 p.m., 1600 E. Sheridan St., burglary
• 7 p.m., 400 block of S. 3rd St., hit and run
• 7:17 p.m., 400 block of N. 3rd St., theft
• 10:20 p.m., 400 block of S. 1st St., trespassing
• 10:27 p.m., 1900 block of Franklin St., possible domestic disturbance
• 11:12 p.m., intersection of S. 1st St. and E. Custer St., trespassing
• 11:59 p.m., 2200 block of E. Grand Ave., trespassing