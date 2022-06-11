The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
TUESDAY, JUNE 7
• 2:15 p.m., North Buford Rd., theft
• 2:56 p.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., fighting
THURSDAY, JUNE 9
• 1:16 a.m., 500 block of N. 3rd St., fighting
• 12:21 p.m., 2700 block of Wyoming Highway 130, vandalism
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
MONDAY, JUNE 6
• 2:54 a.m., 1000 block of Arapaho Dr., emergency
• 9:07 a.m., 1500 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., theft
• 12:46 p.m., 500 block of N. 6th St., theft
• 1:02 p.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Steele St., accident
• 3:47 p.m., 1000 block of N. 5th St., fighting
• 4:33 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 10:30 p.m., 2400 block of Jackson St., theft
TUESDAY, JUNE 7
• 3:13 a.m., 300 block of E. Lewis St., theft/unauthorized use of vehicle
• 9:19 a.m., 2700 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., emergency
• 9:55 a.m., 2100 block of N. 22nd St., vandalism
• 11:25 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 11:32 p.m., intersection of S. 22nd St. and E. Sheridan St., traffic hazard
• 12:13 p.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 12:18 p.m., 200 block of S. 2nd St., wildlife
• 2:56 p.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., fighting
• 3:45 p.m., 4400 block of E. Grand Ave., traffic hazard
• 4:50 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., burglary
• 5:19 p.m., 1100 block of E. Mitchell St., emergency
• 7:37 p.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and S. Grant St., accident
• 8:55 p.m., 1700 block of E. Steele St., emergency
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8
• 12:52 a.m., 400 block of E. Mitchell St., animal bite
• 1:08 a.m., 4300 block of Navajo Dr., possible domestic disturbance
• 4:42 a.m., 600 block of Plaza Ln., possible impaired driving
• 6:53 a.m., 800 block of E. Canby St., hit and run
• 7:14 a.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance
• 8:08 a.m., 100 block of E. Fetterman St., theft
• 8:37 a.m., 2300 block of Soldier Springs Rd., theft
• 10:49 a.m., 1600 block of Westview Dr., possible domestic disturbance
• 11:09 a.m., intersection of S. Adams St. and W. Snowy Range Rd., accident
• 11:36 a.m., intersection of E. Grand Ave. and Vista Dr., emergency
• 12:21 p.m., 100 block of E. Baker St., trespassing
• 3:05 p.m., 1700 block of N. 3rd St., criminal entry
• 4:36 p.m., 200 block of N. 30th St., theft
• 6:18 p.m., 300 block of S. 2nd St., hit and run
• 7:13 p.m., 500 block of S. 4th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 8:28 p.m., intersection of N. 30th St. and Cumulus Dr., fireworks
• 8:53 p.m., 800 block of Beaufort St., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 9:07 p.m., 600 block of N. 11th St., theft
• 10:16 p.m., 700 block of Reynolds St., animal bite
THURSDAY, JUNE 9
• 12:38 a.m., 400 block of E. Harney St., emergency
• 1:16 a.m., 500 block of N. 3rd St., fighting
• 8:12 a.m., 800 block of N. 4th St., possible possession of controlled substance
• 12:11 p.m., intersection of S. 22nd St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 12:40 p.m., 2100 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 2:39 p.m., 600 block of N. 3rd St., burglary
• 2:55 p.m., 200 block of E. Ivinson Ave., accident
• 5:04 p.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. University Ave., accident
• 5:55 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., trespassing
• 9:27 p.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., possible sexual offense/assault
• 10:25 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting