On the record: June 15, 2022 Jun 15, 2022 The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff's Office responses:FRIDAY, JUNE 10• 4:32 p.m., State Street, fraud• 4:44 p.m., 4700 block of Bluebird Ln., accident• 7:12 p.m., Wyoming Highway 230, animal biteSATURDAY, JUNE 11• 12:42 a.m., 400 block of E. Gibbon St., possible impaired driving• 12:42 p.m., Interstate 80, accident• 4:02 p.m., Fox Creek Rd., accident• 7:03 p.m., 4700 block of Bluebird Ln., accidentSUNDAY, JUNE 12• 1:27 a.m., 1600 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., possible impaired driving• 3:11 p.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., vandalism• 6 p.m., Two Rivers Road, trespassing• 11:13 p.m., Hanson Lane, accidentThe following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:FRIDAY, JUNE 10• 1:03 a.m., 3300 block of Joanna Bruner St., emergency• 8:50 a.m., 600 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run• 11:12 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting• 11:49 a.m., 500 block of General Brees Rd., disorderly conduct• 1:11 p.m., 1500 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., vandalism• 2:25 p.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and S. Adams St., accident• 2:34 p.m., 500 block of E. Shield St., assault and battery• 2:52 p.m., 800 block of S. 22nd St., theft• 4:15 p.m., 500 block of N. 3rd St., accident• 9:46 p.m., 1000 block of W. Curtis St., emergency• 10:23 p.m., 200 block of N. Pine St., emergencySATURDAY, JUNE 11• 12:42 a.m., 400 block of E. Gibbon St., possible impaired driving• 1:10 a.m., 500 block of E. Grand Ave., disorderly conduct• 4:50 a.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., accident• 9:09 a.m., 500 block of E. Shield St., vandalism• 11:32 a.m., 2900 block of E. Grand Ave., accident• 4:25 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting• 7:52 p.m., 1700 block of E. Grand Ave., theft• 11:33 p.m., 700 block of S. 21st St., possible domestic disturbanceSUNDAY, JUNE 12• 1:02 a.m., 500 block of E. Fetterman St., possible domestic disturbance• 1:45 a.m., 200 block of E. Ivinson Ave., disorderly conduct• 2:56 a.m., intersection of N. 13th St. and E. Sully St., possible impaired driving• 6:39 a.m., intersection of Wyoming Ave. and N. Colorado Ave., report of death• 11:25 a.m., 300 block of S. Fillmore St., possible impaired driving• 11:46 a.m., 3500 block of Willett Dr., vandalism• 4:07 p.m., 700 block of N. 4th St., burglary• 4:35 p.m., intersection of N. 30th St. and Willett Dr., accident• 10:11 p.m., 500 block of N. 3rd St., shoplifting