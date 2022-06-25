The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
MONDAY, JUNE 20
• 3:04 p.m., 200 block of E. Ivinson Ave., vandalism
TUESDAY, JUNE 21
• 1:46 a.m., intersection of Harrison St. and S. Cleveland St., possible possession of controlled substance
• 11:38 a.m., intersection of Howe Rd. and Soldier Springs Rd., trespassing
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22
• 9:28 a.m., Roger Canyon Rd., animal bite
• 12:59 p.m., 2900 block of E. Grand Ave., possible domestic disturbance
• 1:38 p.m., Centennial area, theft
• 2:52 p.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., accident
• 9:01 p.m., Private Lake Road, disturbance/harassment-threats
THURSDAY, JUNE 23
• 1:30 p.m., Hunt Road, accident
• 6:02 p.m., Albany County Area, vandalism
• 8:28 p.m., Thornton Lane, accident
• 10:15 p.m., Iroquois Street, fire
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
MONDAY, JUNE 20
• 12:19 p.m., 1400 block of N. 6th St., theft
• 7:09 p.m., 400 block of E. Boswell Dr., possible domestic disturbance
• 7:44 p.m., intersection of W. Sheridan St. and S. Cedar St., animal bite
• 9:42 p.m., intersection of Vista Dr. and Bill Nye Ave., possible impaired driving
TUESDAY, JUNE 21
• 4:32 a.m., 400 block of E. Boswell Dr., possible domestic disturbance
• 6:20 a.m., 2100 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., traffic hazard
• 7:19 a.m., 1500 block of E. Rainbow St., emergency
• 8 a.m., 100 block of E. Fetterman St., theft
• 9:40 a.m., 2900 block of E. Harney St., hit and run
• 2 p.m., 200 block of Wister Dr., fighting
• 2:30 p.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 6:09 p.m., 500 block of N. 3rd St., theft
• 6:16 p.m., 200 block of S. 10th St., theft
• 6:24 p.m., 1800 block of Venture Dr., vandalism
• 7:06 p.m., 400 block of E. Harney St., animal bite
• 8:27 p.m., 200 block of S. 3rd St., theft
• 9:42 p.m., 1300 block of E. Gibbon St., emergency
• 10:06 p.m., 1300 block of E. Gibbon St., accident
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22
• 12:15 a.m., 3200 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run
• 1:24 a.m., intersection of N. 9th St. and E. Harney St., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 8:49 a.m., 100 block of W. Fremont St., emergency
• 11:04 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 11:17 p.m., 1500 block of E. Grand Ave., animal bite
• 12:12 p.m., 1500 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., shoplifting
• 12:59 p.m., 2900 block of E. Grand Ave., possible domestic disturbance
• 1:05 p.m., 2800 block of E. Garfield St., trespassing
• 1:08 p.m., 400 block of S. 17th St., fraud
• 2:31 p.m., 900 block of N. 3rd St., traffic hazard
• 2:52 p.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., accident
• 3:49 p.m., 1800 block of N. 11th St., animal bite
THURSDAY, JUNE 23
• 11:36 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 2:58 p.m., 1100 block of Boulder Dr., trespassing
• 6:04 p.m., 1500 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., fighting
• 9:07 p.m., Albany County Area, possible domestic disturbance