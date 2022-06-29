Boomerang-on the record

The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:

FRIDAY, JUNE 24

• 11:39 a.m., Albany County Area, assault and battery

• 7:14 p.m., Thompson Street., possible domestic disturbance

SATURDAY, JUNE 25

• 2:09 a.m., Interstate 80, accident

• 2:34 a.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Fremont St., possible impaired driving

• 3:24 p.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., fighting

SUNDAY, JUNE 26

• 1:17 a.m., 400 block of N. 3rd St., possible impaired driving

• 3:32 a.m., Hunt Road, fighting

• 9:27 a.m., Hunt Road, disturbance/harassment-threats

• 7:52 p.m., 200 block of Wyoming Highway 230, possible domestic disturbance

The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:

FRIDAY, JUNE 24

• 8:40 a.m., 2400 block of Knoll Ct., accident

• 10:27 a.m., 4700 block of E. Grand Ave., animal bite

• 11:06 a.m., 2300 block of N. 9th St., theft

• 11:22 a.m., 700 block of S. Pine St., report of death

• 1:01 p.m., 1600 block of Crystal Ct., fraud

• 1:07 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., disturbance/harassment-threats

• 1:46 p.m., 1600 block of N. Cedar St., possible sexual offense

• 5:08 p.m., intersection of N. 9th St. and E. Harney St., accident

• 5:14 p.m., 600 block of Plaza Ln., possible domestic disturbance

• 6:22 p.m., 2000 block of Harrison St., possible domestic disturbance

• 11:14 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., emergency

SATURDAY, JUNE 25

• 2:11 a.m., 800 block of N. 3rd St., possible impaired driving

• 2:34 a.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Fremont St., possible impaired driving

• 10:13 a.m., intersection of S. 9th St. and E. Sanders Dr., traffic hazard

• 11:43 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident

• 12:36 p.m., intersection of S. Spruce St. and W. Garfield St., theft

• 7:55 p.m., 1700 block of Banner Rd., emergency

• 9:49 p.m., 100 block of E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving

• 10:33 p.m., 400 block of Stetson Ct., emergency

• 11:14 p.m., 3800 block of Bobolink Ln., emergency

SUNDAY, JUNE 26

• 12:09 a.m., intersection of S. 5th St. and E. Garfield St., possible impaired driving

• 1:17 a.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., accident

• 3:34 a.m., 700 block of S. Cedar St., possible domestic disturbance

• 3:29 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting

• 7:07 p.m., 700 block of E. Lyon St., wildlife

• 9:29 p.m., 2300 block of Riverside Dr., trespassing

