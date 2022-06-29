On the record: June 29, 2022 Jun 29, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:FRIDAY, JUNE 24• 11:39 a.m., Albany County Area, assault and battery• 7:14 p.m., Thompson Street., possible domestic disturbanceSATURDAY, JUNE 25• 2:09 a.m., Interstate 80, accident• 2:34 a.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Fremont St., possible impaired driving• 3:24 p.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., fightingSUNDAY, JUNE 26• 1:17 a.m., 400 block of N. 3rd St., possible impaired driving• 3:32 a.m., Hunt Road, fighting• 9:27 a.m., Hunt Road, disturbance/harassment-threats• 7:52 p.m., 200 block of Wyoming Highway 230, possible domestic disturbanceThe following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:FRIDAY, JUNE 24• 8:40 a.m., 2400 block of Knoll Ct., accident• 10:27 a.m., 4700 block of E. Grand Ave., animal bite• 11:06 a.m., 2300 block of N. 9th St., theft• 11:22 a.m., 700 block of S. Pine St., report of death• 1:01 p.m., 1600 block of Crystal Ct., fraud• 1:07 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., disturbance/harassment-threats• 1:46 p.m., 1600 block of N. Cedar St., possible sexual offense• 5:08 p.m., intersection of N. 9th St. and E. Harney St., accident• 5:14 p.m., 600 block of Plaza Ln., possible domestic disturbance• 6:22 p.m., 2000 block of Harrison St., possible domestic disturbance• 11:14 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., emergencySATURDAY, JUNE 25• 2:11 a.m., 800 block of N. 3rd St., possible impaired driving• 2:34 a.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Fremont St., possible impaired driving• 10:13 a.m., intersection of S. 9th St. and E. Sanders Dr., traffic hazard• 11:43 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident• 12:36 p.m., intersection of S. Spruce St. and W. Garfield St., theft• 7:55 p.m., 1700 block of Banner Rd., emergency• 9:49 p.m., 100 block of E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving• 10:33 p.m., 400 block of Stetson Ct., emergency• 11:14 p.m., 3800 block of Bobolink Ln., emergencySUNDAY, JUNE 26• 12:09 a.m., intersection of S. 5th St. and E. Garfield St., possible impaired driving• 1:17 a.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., accident• 3:34 a.m., 700 block of S. Cedar St., possible domestic disturbance• 3:29 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting• 7:07 p.m., 700 block of E. Lyon St., wildlife• 9:29 p.m., 2300 block of Riverside Dr., trespassing Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Record Laramie Police Record Albany County Driving E. Grand Ave. Crime Criminal Law Police Threat Emergency Harassment Theft Ct. Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition Laramie Boomerang To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists