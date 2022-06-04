The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
MONDAY, MAY 30
• 7:16 a.m., Interstate 80, emergency
• 11:55 a.m., 300 block of 4th St., vandalism
• 7:57 p.m., 300 block of 4th St., trespassing
• 8:34 p.m., 2200 block of N. 10th St., possible sexual offense
• 11:35 p.m., intersection of S. 5th St. and E. Russell St., possible impaired driving
TUESDAY, MAY 31
• 1:46 p.m., 2300 block of Sky View Ln., emergency
• 8:10 p.m., Interstate 80, emergency
• 10:31 p.m., U.S. Highway 287, emergency
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1
• 6:24 a.m., 4700 block of E. Skyline Dr., theft
THURSDAY, JUNE 2
• 7:06 p.m., Wyoming Highway 230, disturbance/harassment-threats
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
MONDAY, MAY 30
• 11:40 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 7:03 p.m., 500 block of E. Shield St., vandalism
• 8:07 p.m., 1400 block of Thaxton Ct., accident
TUESDAY, MAY 31
• 9:40 a.m., 2000 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 2:26 p.m., 1100 block of N. 22nd St., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 3:39 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 5:01 p.m., Dale Court, wildlife
• 6:07 p.m., intersection of N. 15th St. and Reynolds St., accident
• 6:27 p.m., intersection of S. 9th St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving
• 9:10 p.m., 2100 block of Binford St., possible impaired driving
• 9:42 p.m., intersection of N. 30th St. and Reynolds St., possible impaired driving
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1
• 5:53 a.m., 1100 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance
• 8:08 a.m., intersection of Boulder Dr. and E. Grand Ave., traffic hazard
• 11 a.m., 3500 block of Willett Dr., vandalism
• 12:18 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 12:53 p.m., 1300 block of N. 27th St., wildlife
• 1:08 p.m., 2100 block of Binford St., emergency
• 1:11 p.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Flint St., accident
• 2:49 p.m., 200 block of W. Ivinson Ave., animal bite
• 3:37 p.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Curtis St., theft
• 3:58 p.m., intersection of Reynolds St. and N. 15th St., hit and run
• 4:04 p.m., 700 block of N. 4th St., accident
• 4:50 p.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Flint St., accident
• 5:06 p.m., 800 block of N. 12th St., emergency
• 6:12 p.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Garfield St., accident
• 6:40 p.m., 600 block of Plaza Ct., false ID
• 7:13 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 7:23 p.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., theft
• 9:36 p.m., 2400 block of Soldier Springs Rd., theft
THURSDAY, JUNE 2
• 9:45 a.m., 1600 block of Palomino Dr., possible sexual offense
• 10:22 a.m., 400 block of E. Boswell Dr., possible domestic disturbance
• 12:24 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 12:26 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., trespassing
• 2:20 p.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 4:43 p.m., 1800 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., accident
• 11:31 p.m., 600 block of Plaza Ln., accident