Boomerang-on the record

The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:

FRIDAY, JUNE 3

• 3:43 a.m., Albany County Area, emergency

• 11:46 p.m., Interstate 80, accident

SATURDAY, JUNE 4

• 4:53 p.m., 5400 block of Chaparral Dr., extortion

• 5:51 p.m., 100 block of Blackfoot St., emergency

• 9:02 p.m., intersection of N. Cedar St. and W. Harney St., possible possession of controlled substance

SUNDAY, JUNE 5

• 6:52 p.m., 1000 block of N. 5th St., fighting

The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:

FRIDAY, JUNE 3

• 1:32 a.m., intersection of N. 7th St. and E. Gibbon St., possible impaired driving

• 6:21 a.m., 2200 block of E. Grand Ave., accident

• 7:51 a.m., intersection of N. 14th St. and E. Flint St., hit and run

• 7:57 a.m., intersection of S. Pierce St. and W. Snowy Range Rd., accident

• 10:26 a.m., 2100 block of Harrison St., theft

• 11:27 a.m., 300 block of S. 11th St., fraud

• 1:39 p.m., intersection of E. Grand Ave. and S. 3rd St., vandalism

• 4:07 p.m., 600 block of S. 30th St., accident

• 5:04 p.m., 2100 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., trespassing

• 5:36 p.m., 500 block of N. 13th St., criminal entry

• 11:38 p.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Canby St., possible impaired driving

SATURDAY, JUNE 4

• 10:33 a.m., 1000 block of Arapaho Dr., theft

• 11:59 p.m., 500 block of N. 9th St., theft

• 1:49 p.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. University Ave., accident

• 2:44 p.m., 1300 block of N. 5th St., emergency

• 6:42 p.m., 600 block of N. 8th St., hit and run

• 8:05 p.m., 500 block of N. 3rd St., fire

• 9:02 p.m., intersection of N. Cedar St. and W. Harney St., possible possession of controlled substance

• 11:58 p.m., 3200 block of E. Grand Ave., assault and battery

SUNDAY, JUNE 5

• 2:05 a.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Lewis St., possible impaired driving

• 3:01 a.m., intersection of S. Cedar St. and W. Garfield St., disorderly conduct

• 5:08 a.m., 1000 block of N. 5th St., animal bite

• 9:45 a.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., emergency

• 11:40 a.m., intersection of N. 5th St. and E. University Ave., vandalism

• 6:52 p.m., 1000 block of N. 5th St., fighting

• 9:35 p.m., 1000 block of N. 5th St., fighting

