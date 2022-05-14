The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
MONDAY, MAY 9• 2:53 a.m., 2400 block of Sky View Ln., emergency
• 3:03 a.m., 600 block of Roger Canyon Rd, emergency
• 4:30 p.m., 1600 block of N. Cedar St., possible domestic disturbance
• 6:03 p.m., Fort Buford Lane, possible domestic disturbance
• 8:53 p.m., U.S. Highway 30, possible impaired driving
TUESDAY, MAY 10• 8:04 a.m., Dally Ridge Road, identity theft
WEDNESDAY, MAY 11• 11:02 a.m., 200 block of Wyoming Highway 230, emergency
• 12:10 p.m., Herrick Lane, accident
• 1:17 p.m., Albany County Area, burglary
• 4:03 p.m., 2700 block of Fort Sanders Rd., trespassing
THURSDAY, MAY 12• 12:21 p.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 1:12 p.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 1:42 p.m., Interstate 80, possible possession of controlled substance
• 6:24 p.m., Albany County Area, animal bite
• 7:53 p.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., possible possession of controlled substance
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
MONDAY, MAY 9
• 11:25 a.m., 400 block of S. 5th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 11:41 a.m., 500 block of S. Colorado Ave., littering
• 1:55 p.m., 1300 block of S. 3rd St., emergency
• 3:36 p.m., 3000 block of E. Grand Ave., littering
• 4:30 p.m., 1600 block of N. Cedar St., possible domestic disturbance
• 4:48 p.m., 1100 block of N. 13th St., vandalism
• 6:54 p.m., 800 block of N. Cedar St., hit and run
• 11:57 p.m., 2200 block of Vista Dr., traffic hazard
TUESDAY, MAY 10• 1:30 a.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., possible domestic disturbance
• 4:15 a.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., possible domestic disturbance
• 9:42 a.m., 200 block of E. Sheridan St., vandalism
• 9:49 a.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., animal bite
• 10:14 a.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run
• 10:47 a.m., 1300 block of N. 22nd St., vandalism
• 11:36 a.m., 1600 block of N. Cedar St., possible domestic disturbance
• 11:44 a.m., 100 block of E. Fetterman St., theft
• 11:47 a.m., intersection of N. 22nd St. and Willett Dr., accident
• 12:35 p.m., 800 block of N. 12th St., emergency
• 12:46 p.m., 1200 block of W. Hill Rd., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 1:05 p.m., 2300 block of E. Grand Ave., theft
• 1:47 p.m., 1600 block of E. Kearney St., possible domestic disturbance
• 2:53 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 3:29 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., accident
• 3:56 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 5 p.m., 1100 block of E. Arnold St., animal bite
• 5:02 p.m., 900 block of N. 3rd St., possible domestic disturbance
• 5:43 p.m., 2600 block of Jackson St., criminal entry
• 7:43 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
WEDNESDAY, MAY 11
• 8:06 a.m., 2000 block of E. Hancock St., emergency
• 8:35 a.m., 1500 block of N. 5th St., emergency
• 11:26 a.m., intersection of E. Harney St. and N. 4th St., traffic hazard
• 12:10 p.m., Herrick Lane, accident
• 12:41 p.m., intersection of S. 14th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 12:47 p.m., 2400 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 1:23 p.m., 300 block of E. Fetterman St., accident
• 1:33 p.m., 600 block of S. 30th St., fire
• 3:02 p.m., 3000 block of E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving
• 3:31 p.m., 1300 block of N. 22nd St., theft
• 7:55 p.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., theft
• 8:25 p.m., 1100 block of N. McCue St., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 9:11 p.m., 700 block of Downey St., theft
THURSDAY, MAY 12
• 1:01 a.m., 3900 block of Grays Gable Rd., possible impaired driving
• 8:26 a.m., 1100 block of E. Boswell Dr., possible sexual offense
• 9:44 a.m., 3900 block of Beech St., trespassing
• 10:28 a.m., 200 block of N. 30th St., theft
• 10:48 a.m., 1300 block of N. 22nd St., assault and battery
• 2:21 p.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., possible sexual offense
• 5:03 p.m., 500 block of N. 3rd St., accident
• 6:38 p.m., 1100 block of S. 2nd St., animal bite
• 7:16 p.m., 1000 block of E. Sanders Dr., theft/unauthorized use of vehicle
• 7:44 p.m., 3900 block of Beech St., possible domestic disturbance
Sex offender update
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Laramie Boomerang, advises residents that state law requires notification if a registered sex offender is living within a minimum of 750 feet of certain areas, which includes residences and organizations within the community such as schools, churches and religious and/or youth organizations.
This is not a complete listing of all sex offenders in Albany County but reflects the most current updated information. The below listed website can be accessed for more complete postings.
Any person who uses this information or information accessed from the Wyoming Sex Offender Registry to harass anyone, including the person’s family, or misuses the information may be subject to criminal prosecution or civil liability under federal or state law.
No determination has been made that anyone in the registry is currently dangerous. Individuals included in the registry are there solely by virtue of their conviction record and state law.
The main purpose of providing information on the internet and through the newspaper is to ensure information is publicly available and accessible, not to warn about any specific individual.
Visit http://wysors.dci.wyo.gov/sor/ for specific information and photographs of the listed offenders. If you have any additional questions, you may contact the Albany County Sheriff’s Office at 307-755-3520.
- Edgar Stitzel, 276 Highway 230 Lot 75
- Jesus Vasquez-Gonzales, 711 E. Hancock
Ross Bellinghiere, 1115 Symons
- Lonnie Moffitt, 600 S. Hayes Lot 37
- Jonathan Olaveson, 600 S. Hayes Lot 27
- Paul St. Louis, 1871 Monroe
- Sean Gardea, 654 N. Cedar
- LeRoy Jestine, 1151 N. McCue Apt. A316