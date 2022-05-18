Boomerang-on the record

The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff's Office responses:

FRIDAY, MAY 13

12:26 a.m., 400 block of S. 3rd St., disorderly conduct

1:51 p.m., intersection of S. 2nd St. and E. Grand Ave., vandalism

2:54 p.m., intersection of Bluebird Ln. and E. Grand Ave., accident

3:01 p.m., Niver Avenue, assault and battery

3:57 p.m., Interstate 80, accident

5:44 p.m., Interstate 80, accident

7:58 p.m., intersection of Bluebird Ln. and E. Grand Ave., possible possession of controlled substance

10:45 p.m., intersection of Wister Dr. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving

SATURDAY, MAY 14

5:57 a.m., Interstate 80, accident

11:02 a.m., 900 block of Boswell Creek Rd., fire

2:59 p.m., Albany County Area, animal bite

5:53 p.m., Wyoming Highway 230, emergency

SUNDAY, MAY 15

7:28 a.m., Shilo Springs Road, emergency

6:14 p.m., Harmony Lane, accident

The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:

FRIDAY, MAY 13

12:26 a.m., 400 block of S. 3rd St., disorderly conduct

8:04 a.m., 1200 block of E. Ivinson Ave., hit and run

1:41 p.m., 300 block of N. Cedar St., burglary

2:22 p.m., 500 block of S. Pierce St., possible domestic disturbance

3:13 p.m., 2000 block of Binford St., theft

5:19 p.m., intersection of S. 5th St. and E. Grand Ave., hit and run

5:47 p.m., 3300 block of Joanna Bruner St., burglary

7:19 p.m., 1600 block of N. 4th St., false ID

9:04 p.m., 400 block of S. 1st St., theft/unauthorized use of vehicle

9:48 p.m., 1500 block of S. 3rd St., accident

SATURDAY, MAY 14

1:22 a.m., 500 block of S. 9th St., disorderly conduct

2:55 a.m., 800 block of E. Clark St., possible impaired driving

4:08 a.m., 700 block of N. Cedar St., emergency

4:19 a.m., 900 block of E. Boswell Dr., possible domestic disturbance

11:34 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting

12:14 p.m., 1600 block of E. Grand Ave., emergency

12:19 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., theft

3:14 p.m., intersection of S. 22nd St. and E. Grand Ave., accident

8:56 p.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., fighting

11:14 p.m., 800 block of N. 4th St., possible domestic disturbance

11:34 p.m., intersection of S. 8th St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving

SUNDAY, MAY 15

12:20 a.m., intersection of N. 12th St. and E. Flint St., fireworks

1:30 a.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving

8:32 a.m., 1500 block of E. Person St., theft

10:55 a.m., 500 block of E. Shield St., vandalism

11:38 a.m., 1800 block of S. 10th St., theft

11:48 a.m., 1300 block of N. McCue St., trespassing

11:54 a.m., 3600 block of E. Grand Ave., accident

12:04 p.m., 700 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., hit and run

12:37 p.m., 1000 block of S. 4th St., wildlife

1:13 p.m., 500 block of S. Johnson St., vandalism

1:27 p.m., 500 block of S. Colorado Ave., littering

1:40 p.m., 500 block of E. Ivinson Ave., emergency

3:29 p.m., intersection of E. Grand Ave. and Boulder Dr., accident

5:31 p.m., 1100 block of Reynolds St., traffic hazard

6:26 p.m., intersection of S. 11th St. and E. Boswell Dr., traffic hazard

11:03 p.m., 1800 block of Monroe St., emergency

