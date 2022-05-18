The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff's Office responses:
FRIDAY, MAY 13
• 12:26 a.m., 400 block of S. 3rd St., disorderly conduct
• 1:51 p.m., intersection of S. 2nd St. and E. Grand Ave., vandalism
• 2:54 p.m., intersection of Bluebird Ln. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 3:01 p.m., Niver Avenue, assault and battery
• 3:57 p.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 5:44 p.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 7:58 p.m., intersection of Bluebird Ln. and E. Grand Ave., possible possession of controlled substance
• 10:45 p.m., intersection of Wister Dr. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving
SATURDAY, MAY 14
• 5:57 a.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 11:02 a.m., 900 block of Boswell Creek Rd., fire
• 2:59 p.m., Albany County Area, animal bite
• 5:53 p.m., Wyoming Highway 230, emergency
SUNDAY, MAY 15
• 7:28 a.m., Shilo Springs Road, emergency
• 6:14 p.m., Harmony Lane, accident
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
FRIDAY, MAY 13
• 8:04 a.m., 1200 block of E. Ivinson Ave., hit and run
• 1:41 p.m., 300 block of N. Cedar St., burglary
• 2:22 p.m., 500 block of S. Pierce St., possible domestic disturbance
• 3:13 p.m., 2000 block of Binford St., theft
• 5:19 p.m., intersection of S. 5th St. and E. Grand Ave., hit and run
• 5:47 p.m., 3300 block of Joanna Bruner St., burglary
• 7:19 p.m., 1600 block of N. 4th St., false ID
• 9:04 p.m., 400 block of S. 1st St., theft/unauthorized use of vehicle
• 9:48 p.m., 1500 block of S. 3rd St., accident
SATURDAY, MAY 14
• 1:22 a.m., 500 block of S. 9th St., disorderly conduct
• 2:55 a.m., 800 block of E. Clark St., possible impaired driving
• 4:08 a.m., 700 block of N. Cedar St., emergency
• 4:19 a.m., 900 block of E. Boswell Dr., possible domestic disturbance
• 11:34 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 12:14 p.m., 1600 block of E. Grand Ave., emergency
• 12:19 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., theft
• 3:14 p.m., intersection of S. 22nd St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 8:56 p.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., fighting
• 11:14 p.m., 800 block of N. 4th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 11:34 p.m., intersection of S. 8th St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving
SUNDAY, MAY 15
• 12:20 a.m., intersection of N. 12th St. and E. Flint St., fireworks
• 1:30 a.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving
• 8:32 a.m., 1500 block of E. Person St., theft
• 10:55 a.m., 500 block of E. Shield St., vandalism
• 11:38 a.m., 1800 block of S. 10th St., theft
• 11:48 a.m., 1300 block of N. McCue St., trespassing
• 11:54 a.m., 3600 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 12:04 p.m., 700 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., hit and run
• 12:37 p.m., 1000 block of S. 4th St., wildlife
• 1:13 p.m., 500 block of S. Johnson St., vandalism
• 1:27 p.m., 500 block of S. Colorado Ave., littering
• 1:40 p.m., 500 block of E. Ivinson Ave., emergency
• 3:29 p.m., intersection of E. Grand Ave. and Boulder Dr., accident
• 5:31 p.m., 1100 block of Reynolds St., traffic hazard
• 6:26 p.m., intersection of S. 11th St. and E. Boswell Dr., traffic hazard
• 11:03 p.m., 1800 block of Monroe St., emergency