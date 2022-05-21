Boomerang-on the record

The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:

MONDAY, MAY 16

• 12:12 p.m., 5200 block of Chaparral Dr., disturbance/harassment-threats

• 1:07 p.m., River Bridge Road, burglary

• 3:48 p.m., Rock River, emergency

• 11:18 p.m., 400 block of W. Sheridan St., emergency

TUESDAY, MAY 17

• 12:35 p.m., 200 block of Wyoming Highway 230, disturbance/harassment-threats

• 5:30 p.m., 200 block of Wyoming Highway 230, burglary

• 7:43 p.m., 1100 block of S. 3rd St., fighting

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18

• 7:58 a.m., 3700 block of Fort Sanders Rd., fire

• 9:59 p.m., 700 block of N. Pine St., fire

THURSDAY, MAY 19

• 10:24 a.m., Interstate 80, accident

• 3:24 p.m., Wyoming Highway 130, disturbance/harassment-threats

• 4:16 p.m., Interstate 80, emergency

The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:

MONDAY, MAY 16

• 7:52 a.m., 500 block of E. Clark St., possible impaired driving

• 11:43 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run

• 7:32 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving

• 9:06 p.m., 1400 block of E. Symons St., disturbance/harassment-threats

• 11:18 p.m., 400 block of W. Sheridan St., emergency

TUESDAY, MAY 17

• 3:21 p.m., 1500 block of N. 3rd St., theft

• 4:21 p.m., 2500 block of Overland Rd., wildlife

• 5:26 p.m., 500 block of N. 3rd St., shoplifting

• 6:35 p.m., 2400 block of Dover Dr., identity theft

• 6:37 p.m., 100 block of N. Taylor St., animal bite

• 7:43 p.m., 1100 block of S. 3rd St., fighting

• 7:49 p.m., 500 block of E. Shield St., assault and battery

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18

• 10:04 a.m., 500 block of E. Gibbon St., littering

• 2:45 p.m., Pierson Court, report of death

• 2:55 p.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., animal bite

• 3:13 p.m., 500 block of N. 9th St., possible sexual offense

• 4:27 p.m., 3200 block of E. Grand Ave., theft

• 7:45 p.m., 600 block of N. 9th St., emergency

• 9:59 p.m., 700 block of Pine St., fire

THURSDAY, MAY 19

• 3:17 a.m., 2600 block of E. Sheridan St., emergency

• 3:42 a.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., emergency

• 9:21 a.m., 2100 block of Harrison St., theft/unauthorized use of vehicle

• 12:33 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., trespassing

• 12:59 p.m., 1300 block of N. 2nd St., theft

• 3:20 p.m., 1500 block of E. Park Ave., vandalism

• 5:34 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., theft

• 6:52 p.m., 3300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting

• 7:34 p.m., 2800 block of E. Garfield St., possible domestic disturbance

