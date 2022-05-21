...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS
MORNING...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 20. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 25 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of south-central and southeast Wyoming. This
includes Laramie, Rawlins, and Saratoga.
* WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, until 9 AM MDT this
morning. For the Freeze Watch, from this evening through
Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
