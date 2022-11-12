The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
MONDAY, NOV. 7
• 12:52 a.m., 800 block of E. Canby St., burglary
• 10:08 a.m., Jack Rabbit Road, vandalism
• 4:24 p.m., Albany County Area, trespassing
• 4:34 p.m., Interstate 80, accident
TUESDAY, NOV. 8
• 12:26 p.m., Albany County Area, animal bite
• 8:25 p.m., U.S. Highway 287, accident
• 9:09 p.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., assault and battery
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9
• 11:57 a.m., 700 block of Welsh Ln., emergency
• 10:38 p.m., Wyoming Highway 230, accident
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
MONDAY, NOV. 7
• 12:52 a.m., 800 block of E. Canby St., burglary
• 6:50 a.m., 800 block of E. Harney St., criminal entry
• 7:57 a.m., 1300 block of E. Custer St., criminal entry
• 8:29 a.m., intersection of S. 18th St. and E. Grand Ave., emergency
• 9:21 a.m., 700 block of N. 5th St., criminal entry
• 9:58 a.m., 1100 block of N. McCue St., emergency
• 11:58 a.m., 700 block of N. Pine St., possible abuse of vulnerable adult
• 1:58 p.m., 500 block of N. 3rd St., shoplifting
• 2:31 p.m., 3600 block of E. Garfield St., hit and run
• 2:45 p.m., intersection of S. 22nd St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 6:39 p.m., 4100 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 6:55 p.m., 1300 block of E. Symons St., theft
• 7:49 p.m., 500 block of E. Mitchell St., theft
TUESDAY, NOV. 8
• 11:18 a.m., 1100 block of E. Arnold St., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 12:38 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 1:33 p.m., 300 block of N. Buchanan St., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 3:12 p.m., 300 block of N. 3rd St., fraud
• 4:52 p.m., 1300 block of N. 3rd St., assault and battery
• 5:40 p.m., 900 block of W. Hill Rd., fire
• 9:09 p.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., assault and battery
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9
• 7:44 a.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., assault and battery
• 11:37 a.m., 700 block of E. Garfield St., vandalism
• 11:51 a.m., 500 block of S. 8th St., wildlife
• 12:53 p.m., 1500 block of E. Person St., identity theft
• 1:14 p.m., 700 block of E. Mitchell St., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 2:31 p.m., 1500 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., trespassing
• 2:35 p.m., 1200 block of W. Lyon St., vandalism
• 3:24 p.m., 200 block of S. 2nd St., wildlife
• 4:39 p.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., sexual offense
• 5:14 p.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Ivinson Ave., accident
• 5:35 p.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., theft
• 5:40 p.m., 400 block of N. 3rd St., possible impaired driving
THURSDAY, NOV. 10
• 2:06 a.m., intersection of S. 10th St. and E. Kearney St., disorderly conduct