The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
FRIDAY, OCT. 28
• 4:45 p.m., Interstate 80, fighting
• 8:04 p.m., 1400 block of Conners Ave., emergency
• 10:57 p.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving
SATURDAY, OCT. 29
• 2:01 a.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Lewis St., disorderly conduct
• 1:49 p.m., 4900 block of N. 3rd St., vandalism
• 3:53 p.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 9:36 p.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Harney St., possible possession of controlled substance
SUNDAY, OCT. 30
• 11:43 a.m., Albany County Area, vandalism
• 1:05 p.m., 400 block of N. 3rd St., emergency
• 4:40 p.m., 4900 block of Howe Ln., trespassing
• 6:49 p.m., 200 block of Roger Canyon Rd., theft
• 7:02 p.m., intersection of S. Colorado Ave. and W. Snowy Range Rd., accident
• 7:52 p.m., 200 block of N. 2nd St., possible impaired driving
• 9:10 p.m., Interstate 80, accident
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
FRIDAY, OCT. 28
• 8:23 a.m., 1700 block of E. Sanders Dr., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 11:34 a.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., accident
• 1:25 p.m., intersection of Madison St. and Colorado Ave., traffic hazard
• 3:24 p.m., 1500 block of E. Palmer Dr., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 4:48 p.m., 2300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 4:53 p.m., intersection of N. 15th St. and Willett Dr., wildlife
• 5:19 p.m., 1300 block of S. 17th St., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 10:57 p.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving
• 11:24 p.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., accident
• 11:28 p.m., 1200 block of N. 17th St., possible impaired driving
• 11:36 p.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., theft
SATURDAY, OCT. 29
• 12:48 a.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Fremont St., disorderly conduct
• 2:01 a.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Lewis St., disorderly conduct
• 3:36 a.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 7:29 a.m., 3100 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run
• 10:26 a.m., 800 block of E. Bradley St., theft
• 12:09 p.m., 3400 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 12:35 p.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Gibbon St., possible domestic disturbance
• 1:53 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 2:50 p.m., 1900 block of Thornburgh Dr., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 2:59 p.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., assault and battery
• 5:45 p.m., 2300 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., emergency
• 8 p.m., 1300 block of S. 3rd St., accident
• 11:02 p.m., 1900 block of Reynolds St., extortion
SUNDAY, OCT. 30
• 12:45 a.m., 600 block of S. 30th St., emergency
• 1:47 a.m., 3300 block of Joanna Bruner St., possible domestic disturbance
• 2:49 a.m., 2100 block of Harrison St., possible domestic disturbance
• 3:04 a.m., 300 block of W. Flint St., theft/unauthorized use of vehicle
• 3:17 a.m., 1600 block of N. 4th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 8:07 a.m., 500 block of S. Grant St., report of death
• 1:05 p.m., 400 block of N. 3rd St., emergency
• 1:18 p.m., 400 block of S. 11th St., vandalism
• 1:23 p.m., 1100 block of S. 3rd St., possible impaired driving
• 1:54 p.m., 1700 block of E. Arnold St., possible domestic disturbance
• 2:07 p.m., 900 block of N. 3rd St., possible domestic disturbance
• 2:27 p.m., 1900 block of N. 16th St., accident
• 4:16 p.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., emergency
• 7:10 p.m., 1500 block of E. Palmer Dr., possible impaired driving
• 7:52 p.m., 200 block of N. 2nd St., possible impaired driving