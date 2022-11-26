The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
TUESDAY, NOV. 22
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills, Laramie Valley, and the southern Laramie Range. This includes the city of Laramie, as well as Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Cheyenne. * WHEN...5 PM MST today until 5 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow covered roadways and low visibilities in falling snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
TUESDAY, NOV. 22
• 1:35 p.m., Albany County area, burglary
• 5:30 p.m., intersection of U.S. Highway 287 and Oxford Ranch Rd., accident
• 8:53 p.m., 600 block of N. 6th St., possible child abuse-neglect
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
MONDAY, NOV. 21
• 9:10 a.m., intersection of S. 9th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 9:14 a.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., vandalism
• 10:59 a.m., 1100 block of N. McCue St., emergency
• 3:48 p.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Harney St., accident
• 5:49 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 6:03 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 6:13 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 6:18 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run
TUESDAY, NOV. 22
• 6:25 a.m., 800 block of Skyline Rd., hit and run
• 10:33 a.m., 400 block of S. 11th St., theft
• 12:37 p.m., 1500 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., possible impaired driving
• 1:08 p.m., 500 block of N. 13th St., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 2:49 p.m., 1500 block of E. Person St., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 5:55 p.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and S. Colorado Ave., accident
• 8:53 p.m., 600 block of N. 6th St., possible child abuse-neglect
