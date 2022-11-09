The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
FRIDAY, NOV. 4
• 10:01 a.m., U.S. Highway 287, accident
• 2:33 p.m., 1700 block of E. Palmer Dr., possible domestic disturbance
SATURDAY, NOV. 5
• 1:59 a.m., 400 block of N. 3rd St., possible impaired driving
• 9:03 a.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 10:17 a.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 11 a.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 11:19 a.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 1:23 p.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 2:10 p.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 2:41 p.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 3:54 p.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 4:11 p.m., Pleasant Valley Circle, report of death
• 8:23 p.m., intersection of N. 5th St. and E. University Ave., possible impaired driving
• 9:54 p.m., Interstate 80, accident
SUNDAY, NOV. 6
• 1:08 a.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Custer St., possible impaired driving
• 1:43 a.m., intersection of S. 2nd St. and E. Ivinson Ave., possible impaired driving
• 6:24 a.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 7:21 a.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 2 p.m., 2300 block of E. Grand Ave., disorderly conduct
• 3:55 p.m., intersection of S. 13th St. and E. Garfield St., possible possession of controlled substance
• 5:26 p.m., 900 block of Dally Ridge Rd., theft
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
FRIDAY, NOV. 4
• 8:50 a.m., 600 block of Plaza Ln., possible domestic disturbance
• 11:10 a.m., 700 block of E. Spring Creek Dr., identity theft
• 11:59 a.m., 700 block of E. Shield St., wildlife
• 12:58 p.m., 900 block of E. Grand Ave., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 1:25 p.m., intersection of W. Garfield St. and S. Cedar St., accident
• 2:33 p.m., 1700 block of E. Palmer Dr., possible domestic disturbance
• 2:58 p.m., 300 block of W. Grand Ave., emergency
• 3:22 p.m., 700 block of N. 30th St., accident
• 4:25 p.m., 3100 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 4:54 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., emergency
• 6:20 p.m., intersection of N. 22nd St. and E. Harney St., accident
SATURDAY, NOV. 5
• 12:16 a.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., liquor violation
• 12:47 a.m., 100 block of E. Grand Ave., false ID
• 1:15 a.m., 200 block of E. Ivinson Ave., disorderly conduct
• 7:44 a.m., 2300 block of Soldier Springs Rd., disorderly conduct
• 10:06 a.m., 2200 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 12:18 p.m., 1500 block of Reynolds St., possible domestic disturbance
• 2:29 p.m., 600 block of E. Fremont St., mail theft-tampering
• 3:43 p.m., 3300 block of E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving
• 5:46 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., possible child abuse-neglect
• 6:55 p.m., 1500 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., accident
• 7:12 p.m., Corthell Road, animal bite
• 8:23 p.m., intersection of N. 5th St. and E. University Ave., possible impaired driving
SUNDAY, NOV. 6
• 1:08 a.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Custer St., possible impaired driving
• 2:27 a.m., 1400 block of N. McCue St., emergency
• 3:17 a.m., 2200 block of Franklin St., emergency
• 10:25 a.m., 900 block of N. 3rd St., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 11:02 a.m., 500 block of General Brees Rd., theft
• 2 p.m., 2300 block of E. Grand Ave., disorderly conduct
• 3:55 p.m., intersection of S. 13th St. and E. Garfield St., possible possession of controlled substance
• 6:19 p.m., 2100 block of E. Grand Ave., emergency
• 6:44 p.m., 1800 block of S. 10th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 9:05 p.m., 900 block of N. 3rd St., possible domestic disturbance