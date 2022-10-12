The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
FRIDAY, OCT. 7
• 12:06 p.m., Herrick Lane, emergency
• 12:55 p.m., Able Lane, trespassing
• 1:58 p.m., Albany County Area, theft
• 2:17 p.m., 4900 block of N. 3rd St., assault and battery
• 7:39 p.m., Paradise Valley Rd., trespassing
SATURDAY, OCT. 8
• 1:11 a.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and W. Clark St., possible impaired driving
• 7:17 p.m., Eagle Nest Lane, trespassing
SUNDAY, OCT. 9
• 12:44 a.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving
• 12:53 a.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 12:54 am., intersection of S. 16th St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving
• 2:11 a.m., intersection of S. 17th St. and E. Rainbow Ave., possible impaired driving
• 4:35 a.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 5:28 a.m., Welsh Lane, possible impaired driving
• 2:25 p.m., Albany County Area, emergency
• 5:04 p.m., intersection of Mountain Air Dr. and Eagle Nest Ln., trespassing
• 5:43 p.m., 2200 block of E. Garfield St., vandalism
• 6:02 p.m., 500 block of E. Curtis St., fire
• 10:04 p.m., Wyoming Highway 230, emergency
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
FRIDAY, OCT. 7
• 9:55 a.m., 500 block of S. Buchanan St., animal bite
• 11:18 a.m., 100 block of N. Pine St., fraud
• 11:58 a.m., intersection of N. Adams St. and Madison St., littering
• 12:52 p.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Lewis St., accident
• 1:51 p.m., 1200 block of S. 17th St., mail theft-tampering
• 2:26 p.m., intersection of N. 12th St. and E. Harney St., animal bite
• 2:43 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 4:11 p.m., 700 block of S. 21st St., trespassing
• 5:52 p.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and S. Taylor St., accident
• 9:39 p.m., 100 block of S. 2nd St., fighting
• 11:03 p.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Boswell Dr., possible impaired driving
SATURDAY, OCT. 8
• 12:25 a.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance
• 3:12 a.m., 400 block of E. Clark St., disorderly conduct
• 1:38 p.m., 500 block of E. Fetterman St., report of death
• 4:48 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 7:03 p.m., 1800 block of E. Sheridan St., fighting
• 8:30 p.m., 300 block of E. Flint St., hit and run
• 8:53 p.m., 600 block of N. McCue St., possible impaired driving
• 9:14 p.m., 600 block of N. McCue St., possible impaired driving
SUNDAY, OCT. 9
• 12:31 a.m., intersection of S. 4th St. and E. Sheridan St., possible impaired driving
• 12:44 a.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving
• 12:54 a.m., intersection of S. 16th St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving
• 1:26 a.m., 1200 block of E. Custer St., possible impaired driving
• 5:25 a.m., 700 block of S. 3rd St., vandalism
• 5:28 a.m., Welsh Lane, possible impaired driving
• 7:59 a.m., 700 block N. Pine St., disorderly conduct
• 11:52 a.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., animal bite
• 1:49 p.m., 3500 block E. Garfield St., emergency
• 1:51 p.m., 400 block of S. 8th St., theft/unauthorized use of vehicle
• 2:38 p.m., 1400 block of E. Canby St., accident
• 2:46 p.m., 1500 block of E. Person St., animal bite
• 3:32 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., theft
• 4:17 p.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Flint St., possible impaired driving
• 4:39 p.m., 200 block of S. Pine St., possible domestic disturbance
• 5:43 p.m., 2200 block of E. Garfield St., vandalism
• 6:02 p.m., 500 block of E. Curtis St., fire