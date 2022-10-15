The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
MONDAY, OCT. 10
• 12:41 a.m., 2400 block of N. 9th St., traffic hazard
• 1:10 p.m., 1400 block of Sybille Rd., trespassing
• 2:48 p.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., aggravated assault
TUESDAY, OCT. 11
• 6:52 p.m., Wyoming Highway 230, animal bite
• 7:07 p.m., intersection of Roger Canyon Rd. and Silver Spur Rd., wildlife
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12
• 4:51 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 6:55 p.m., Wyoming Highway 230, emergency
THURSDAY, OCT. 13
• 10:33 a.m., Palmer Canyon Road, emergency
• 2:13 p.m., 4000 block of Pope Springs Rd., fraud
• 5:11 p.m., 1400 block of Conners Ave., emergency
• 6:06 p.m., 700 block of Barricade Rd., trespassing
• 6:59 p.m., U.S. Highway 287, accident
• 9:52 p.m., 1100 block of Wyoming Highway 130, emergency
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
MONDAY, OCT. 10
• 5:18 a.m., intersection of S. 11th St. and E. Park Ave., burglary
• 7:44 a.m., 1400 block of E. Flint St., burglary
• 8:52 a.m., 600 block of E. Mitchell St., theft
• 9:07 a.m., 500 block of S. 3rd St., accident
• 9:53 a.m., 500 block of General Brees Rd., accident
• 9:54 a.m., intersection of N. 15th St. and Fraternity Row, accident
• 10:05 a.m., 1600 block of Monroe St., littering
• 12:12 p.m., intersection of N. 22nd St. and E. Harney St., accident
• 2:17 p.m., intersection of N. 22nd St. and E. Harney St., accident
• 3:13 p.m., intersection of N. 12th St. and E. Flint St., accident
• 3:29 p.m., 900 block of Downey St., theft
• 3:54 p.m., 4000 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 4:37 p.m., 1700 block of Venture Dr., hit and run
• 7:37 p.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Spring Creek Dr., accident
• 7:50 p.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 8:23 p.m., 1400 block of E. Garfield St., assault and battery
TUESDAY, OCT. 11
• 8:52 a.m., 500 block of General Brees Rd., possible possession of controlled substance
• 10:05 a.m., 1800 block of E. Symons St., identity theft
• 10:34 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., fraud
• 12:47 p.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., assault and battery
• 4:42 p.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., emergency
• 5 p.m., 3100 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run
• 5:20 p.m., 800 block of E. Harney St., accident
• 10:39 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., possible domestic disturbance
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12
• 8:28 a.m., 1900 block of Vista Dr., theft
• 8:37 a.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Harney St., accident
• 4:34 p.m., 1800 block of E. Arnold St., theft
• 10:31 p.m., 1700 block of E. Fetterman Dr., emergency