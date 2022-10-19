The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
FRIDAY, OCT. 14
• 2:08 a.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 8:32 a.m., 1900 block of U.S. Highway 30, theft
• 1:21 p.m., 1800 block of Wyoming Highway 230, emergency
• 2:39 p.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 6:29 p.m., 600 block of Fremont St., fire
SATURDAY, OCT. 15
• 10:19 a.m., 1400 block of Sybille Rd., trespassing
• 11:33 a.m., 500 block of Garrett Rd., trespassing
• 10:03 p.m., 300 block of Katie Canyon Loop, emergency
SUNDAY, OCT. 16
• 8:41 a.m., 2100 block of E. Skyline Dr., emergency
• 4:35 p.m., Moulton Road, trespassing
• 5:50 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
FRIDAY, OCT. 14
• 7:41 a.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., emergency
• 9:11 a.m., 700 block of E. Grand Ave., fraud
• 12:11 p.m., 1900 block of Polk St., identity theft
• 12:33 p.m., 1300 block of E. Fetterman Dr., fraud
• 2:44 p.m., 1100 block of N. McCue St., emergency
• 2:45 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., accident
• 3:07 p.m., 1300 block of E. Shield St., accident
• 3:30 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 4:06 p.m., 1300 block of E. Canby St., fraud
• 4:08 p.m., 2600 block of Jackson St., assault and battery
• 4:25 p.m., 600 block of N. 3rd St., possible abuse of vulnerable adult
• 4:55 p.m., 1700 block of E. Mitchell St., emergency
• 5:40 p.m., 900 block of E. Grand Ave., possible domestic disturbance
• 5:57 p.m., intersection of S. 13th St. and E. Grand Ave., possible domestic disturbance
• 6:29 p.m., 600 block of E. Fremont St., fire
• 6:51 p.m., intersection of N. 30th St. and E. Harney St., traffic hazard
SATURDAY, OCT. 15
• 1:08 a.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Bradley St., possible impaired driving
• 9:33 a.m., 1500 block of E. Kearney St., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 12:07 p.m., 900 block of E. Grand Ave., traffic hazard
• 12:18 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., theft
• 1:09 p.m., 2100 block of Carrington Ct., identity theft
• 2:28 p.m., intersection of Boulder Dr. and E. Grand Ave., traffic hazard
• 4:54 p.m., intersection of Boulder Dr. and E. Grand Ave., traffic hazard
• 5:40 p.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., emergency
• 5:57 p.m., intersection of N. 30th St. and E. Harney St., traffic hazard
• 9:59 p.m., 700 block of Downey St., possible domestic disturbance
SUNDAY, OCT. 16
• 12:09 a.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and N. Cedar St., possible impaired driving
• 1:24 a.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., fighting
• 4:12 a.m., 300 block of S. 8th St., possible impaired driving
• 9:31 a.m., 200 block of S. 30th St., hit and run
• 12:42 p.m., 2100 block of Harrison St., possible domestic disturbance
• 12:52 p.m., 300 block of W. Grand Ave., vandalism
• 3:51 p.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and N. Cedar St., accident
• 4:31 p.m., 600 block of E. Harney St., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 4:53 p.m., 300 block of N. 2nd St., possible domestic disturbance
• 5:32 p.m., 1300 block of S. 17th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 5:50 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance