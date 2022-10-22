The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
MONDAY, OCT. 17
• 8:07 a.m., intersection of E. Grand Ave. and Bluebird Ln., accident
• 3:12 p.m., 2100 block of Thornburgh Dr., burglary
• 10:54 p.m., Albany County area, theft
TUESDAY, OCT. 18
• 12:32 p.m., 600 block of Howe Rd., possible domestic disturbance
• 5:22 p.m., 100 block of North Fork Rd., emergency
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19
• 9:58 a.m., Monument Road, hit and run
• 10:07 a.m., U.S. Highway 30, possible abuse of vulnerable adult
• 11:14 a.m., Brittany Lane, emergency
• 11:43 a.m., 4700 block of Bluebird Ln., theft
• 6:22 p.m., Albany County area, possible domestic disturbance
• 11:27 p.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Mitchell St., possible impaired driving
THURSDAY, OCT. 20
• 11:23 a.m., U.S. Highway 30, accident
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
MONDAY, OCT. 17
• 8:39 a.m., 4600 block of E. Grand Ave., wildlife
• 6:38 p.m., 3500 block of S. 3rd St., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 9:25 p.m., 500 block of E. Boswell Dr., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 10:02 p.m., 2300 block of N. 9th St., possible domestic disturbance
TUESDAY, OCT. 18
• 7:59 a.m., 1100 block of N. McCue St., emergency
• 12:20 p.m., 1100 block of N. McCue St., emergency
• 12:51 p.m., intersection of N. 15th St. and Willett Dr., accident
• 2:41 p.m., 300 block of S. Pine St., possible domestic disturbance
• 2:44 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 5:33 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., emergency
• 5:36 p.m., 700 block of E. Ord St., animal bite
• 5:57 p.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Fremont St., accident
• 9:34 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., disturbance/harassment-threats
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19
• 4:09 a.m., 2600 block of Jackson St., possible domestic disturbance
• 10:59 a.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., trespassing
• 11:51 a.m., 3300 block of E. Garfield St., theft
• 11:52 a.m., 1300 block of S. 3rd St., accident
• 12:56 p.m., 800 block of N. 4th St., theft
• 1:01 p.m., 1100 block of E. Garfield St., burglary
• 2:10 p.m., 800 block of Beaufort St., extortion
• 3:09 p.m., 3300 block of Joanna Bruner St., theft
• 4:01 p.m., 500 block of S. 3rd St., wildlife
• 4:33 p.m., 200 block of S. 30th St., hit and run
• 6:01 p.m., 2100 block of Harrison St., fighting
THURSDAY, OCT. 20
• 7:45 a.m., intersection of N. 7th St. and E. Harney St., accident
• 8:27 a.m., 500 block of N. Pine St., emergency
• 10:59 a.m., 600 block of E. University Ave., theft
• 12:33 p.m., 3900 block of Beech St., trespassing
• 2:07 p.m., 100 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run
• 2:39 p.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Harney St., accident
• 4:18 p.m., 200 block of S. Lincoln St., theft
• 6:05 p.m., 1700 block of E. Boswell Dr., theft
• 7:31 p.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., accident