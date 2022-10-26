The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
FRIDAY, OCT. 21
• 8:28 p.m., Albany County Area, emergency
SATURDAY, OCT. 22
• 6:13 a.m., 2100 block of E. Rainbow Ave., possible domestic disturbance
• 8:35 a.m., 400 block of E. Boswell Dr., emergency
• 10:27 a.m., Harris Park Road, trespassing
• 4:21 p.m., Buffalo Commons Road, theft
• 10:58 p.m., Wyoming Highway 130, accident
SUNDAY, OCT. 23
• 3:46 p.m., Gabrielson Lane, animal bite
• 6:33 p.m., Interstate 80, accident
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
FRIDAY, OCT. 21
• 8:28 a.m., 100 block of S. Pine St., identity theft
• 8:41 a.m., 2200 block of Franklin St., theft
• 11:14 a.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Gibbon St., accident
• 11:51 a.m., 1400 block of E. Sheridan St., possible impaired driving
• 12:15 p.m., 500 block of N. 3rd St., accident
• 12:51 p.m., 3900 block of Beech St., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 1:24 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 2:35 p.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Garfield St., accident
• 3:39 p.m., 2100 block of Binford St., possible domestic disturbance
• 4:40 p.m., 1500 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., shoplifting
• 6:31 p.m., 1400 block of E. Sheridan St., hit and run
• 8:13 p.m., 300 block of S. 3rd St., hit and run
• 8:33 p.m., 1300 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., accident
• 9:19 p.m., 1000 block of Duna Dr., emergency
• 9:21 p.m., 1000 block of E. Boswell Dr., possible domestic disturbance
SATURDAY, OCT. 22
• 1:57 a.m., 100 block of S. 9th St., emergency
• 4:38 a.m., 800 block of E. Russell St., emergency
• 6:13 a.m., 2100 block of E. Rainbow Ave., possible domestic disturbance
• 1:18 p.m., intersection of E. Sanders St. and S. 3rd St., hit and run
• 2:24 p.m., 1500 block of Westview Ct., fraud
• 2:42 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 6:24 p.m., 1500 block of N. 4th St., emergency
• 7:55 p.m., 900 block of E. Grand Ave., vandalism
• 11:13 p.m., 200 block of N. 22nd St., disorderly conduct
• 11:16 p.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving
• 11:19 p.m., 900 block of E. Person St., disorderly conduct
SUNDAY, OCT. 23
• 1:31 a.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving
• 2:03 a.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Flint St., possible impaired driving
• 2:13 a.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Lewis St., possible impaired driving
• 3:07 a.m., intersection of E. Sanders Dr. and S. 9th St., possible impaired driving
• 8:41 a.m., 1300 block of S. 3rd St., hit and run
• 8:47 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 9:41 a.m., 3900 block of Beech St., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 11:04 a.m., 400 block of S. 14th St., vandalism
• 11:19 a.m., intersection of N. 2nd St. and E. University Ave., vandalism
• 8:26 p.m., 3100 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 8:52 p.m., 1500 block of Boswell Ct., possible domestic disturbance
• 10:03 p.m., 500 block of N. 3rd St., accident
• 10:21 p.m., 800 block of Beaufort St., emergency