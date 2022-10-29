The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
MONDAY, OCT. 24
• 12:12 p.m., Rifle Range Road, trespassing
TUESDAY, OCT. 25
• 11:24 a.m., 3000 block of Fort Sanders Rd., animal bite
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26
• 12:12 p.m., Interstate 80, emergency
THURSDAY, OCT. 27
• 4:52 p.m., U.S. Highway 30, fraud
• 6:19 p.m., 400 block of E. Boswell Dr., possible domestic disturbance
• 11:36 p.m., Eagletail Drive, possible domestic disturbance
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
MONDAY, OCT. 24
• 8:40 a.m., 600 block of S. Adams St., trespassing
• 9:18 a.m., 600 block of N. 3rd St., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 11:04 a.m., 500 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., theft
• 11:48 a.m., intersection of N. 30th St. and Willett Dr., accident
• 12:15 p.m., 200 block of E. Garfield St., trespassing
• 12:32 p.m., intersection of S. 17th St. and E. Grand Ave., hit and run
• 1:20 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., theft
• 1:34 p.m., 2400 block of E. Park Ave., identity theft
• 1:56 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., emergency
• 3:14 p.m., 600 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 3:15 p.m., 600 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 3:16 p.m., 1700 block of E. Rainbow Ave., wildlife
• 4:37 p.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., fraud
• 9:09 p.m., 2700 block of S. 18th St., possible sexual offense
• 11:15 p.m., 1800 block of Harrison St., possible domestic disturbance
TUESDAY, OCT. 25
• 12:22 p.m., 700 block of N. 15th St., accident
• 1:10 p.m., 500 block of N. 3rd St., accident
• 1:18 p.m., 2000 block of Binford St., fraud
• 1:32 p.m., 1700 block of Nottage Ct., mail theft-tampering
• 3:32 p.m., 1500 block of Inca Dr., burglary
• 4:15 p.m., 4000 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run
• 6:35 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 7:59 p.m., 900 block of E. Arnold St., possible domestic disturbance
• 8:59 p.m., 3500 block of Grays Gable Rd., emergency
• 10:15 p.m., 500 block of S. Pierce St., hit and run
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26
• 8:19 a.m., 2300 block of E. Grand Ave., theft
• 9:23 a.m., 700 block of Renshaw St., emergency
• 11:57 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., accident
• 12:10 p.m., 500 block of N. 22nd St., accident
• 4:21 p.m., 1700 block of Venture Dr., hit and run
• 5:51 p.m., 300 block of S. 3rd St., accident
• 7:54 p.m., 2000 block of Binford St., accident
• 9:19 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., extortion
• 9:32 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 11:01 p.m., 3000 block of E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving
THURSDAY, OCT. 27
• 9:12 a.m., 900 block of N. 3rd St., possible domestic disturbance
• 11:02 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 11:42 a.m., 2100 block of Polk St., fraud
• 12:48 p.m., 100 block of S. 2nd St., vandalism
• 6:19 p.m., 400 block of E. Boswell Dr., possible domestic disturbance
• 8:51 p.m., 1300 block of E. Sully St., possible possession of controlled substance
• 10:28 p.m., 3200 block of E. Grand Ave., fighting