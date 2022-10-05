The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
FRIDAY, SEPT. 30
• 12:58 a.m., 100 block of Hunt Rd., accident
• 4:32 p.m., Gabrielson Lane, vandalism
• 9:11 p.m., Pahlow Lane, accident
SATURDAY, OCT. 1
• 12:58 a.m., 200 block of S. 10th St., disorderly conduct
• 1:16 a.m., 200 block of E. Ivinson Ave., fighting
• 1:50 a.m., intersection of S. 7th St. and E. Russell St., possible impaired driving
• 9:19 a.m., Albany County Area, trespassing
• 8:03 p.m., Wyoming Highway 130, accident
SUNDAY, OCT. 2
• 2:02 a.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Garfield St., fighting
• 2:15 a.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., fighting
• 2:22 p.m., Hornsby Road, theft
• 4:37 p.m., 700 block of Welsh Ln., emergency
• 5:20 p.m., 200 block of Wyoming Highway 10, emergency
• 7:49 p.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and W. Garfield St., possible impaired driving
• 9:31 p.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
FRIDAY, SEPT 30
• 12:52 a.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., emergency
• 6:46 a.m., 100 block of N. 3rd St., fraud
• 8:30 a.m., 1700 block of Walsh Ct., accident
• 9:19 a.m., intersection of S. 7th St. and E. Ivinson Ave., accident
• 11:21 a.m., 700 block of E. Mitchell St., report of death
• 11:27 a.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., shoplifting
• 1:29 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 2:01 p.m., 1500 block of N. 21st St., wildlife
• 2:43 p.m., 1000 block of E. Curtis St., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 4:55 p.m., 300 block of S. 1st St., possible impaired driving
• 6:36 p.m., 100 block of E. Custer St., accident
• 7:44 p.m., 1800 block of Harrison St., theft
• 9:03 p.m., intersection of N. 22nd St. and Cumulus Dr., vandalism
• 9:51 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
SATURDAY, OCT. 1
• 12:58 a.m., 200 block of S. 10th St., possible possession of controlled substance
• 12:58 a.m., 200 block of S. 10th St., disorderly conduct
• 1:16 a.m., 200 block of E. Ivinson Ave., fighting
• 8:23 a.m., 400 block of S. 3rd St., vandalism
• 9:45 a.m., 700 block of N. 11th St., identity theft
• 11:07 a.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., fighting
• 12:54 p.m., 400 block of W. Curtis St., wildlife
• 2:02 p.m., 4800 block of Quarterhorse Dr., accident
• 2:13 p.m., 200 block of S. 3rd St., accident
• 4:53 p.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., animal cruelty
• 5:57 p.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., accident
• 5:58 p.m., 900 block of Boulder Dr., theft
• 6:48 p.m., 700 block of E. Garfield St., possible domestic disturbance
• 8:29 p.m., 500 block of S. 15th St., disorderly conduct
• 8:32 p.m., 3200 block of E. Grand Ave., trespassing
• 9:32 p.m., 300 block of E. Gibbon St., fighting
• 10:12 p.m., 1100 block of S. 3rd St., fighting
SUNDAY, OCT. 2
• 1:06 a.m., 1700 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run
• 2:02 a.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Garfield St., fighting
• 2:15 a.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., fighting
• 10:45 a.m., 2100 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 2:10 p.m., 600 block of N. Cedar St., possible domestic disturbance
• 4:05 p.m., intersection of N. 12th St. and E. Gibbon St., traffic hazard
• 4:24 p.m., 1100 block of E. Gibbon St., possible domestic disturbance
• 5:37 p.m., 300 block of W. Shield St., burglary
• 7:42 p.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., fighting
• 8:20 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., possible domestic disturbance
• 9:31 p.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving