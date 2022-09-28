The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
FRIDAY, SEPT. 23
• 7:43 a.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 5:59 p.m., 5300 block of Bill Nye Ave., emergency
SATURDAY, SEPT. 24
• 7:19 a.m., 4700 block of West End Rd., theft/unauthorized use of vehicle
• 11:49 a.m., Albany County Area, accident
• 4:46 p.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 7:29 p.m., 4900 block of N. 3rd St., fighting
SUNDAY, SEPT. 25
• 1:30 a.m., intersection of S. 17th St. and E. Steele St., possible impaired driving
• 4:24 a.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 10:33 a.m., Wyoming Highway 10, emergency
• 1:35 p.m., 3rd Street, animal bite
• 5:29 p.m., 400 block of Big Hollow Rd., wildlife
• 8:15 p.m., Wyoming Highway 230, accident
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
FRIDAY, SEPT. 23
• 12:08 a.m., intersection of S. 4th St. and E. Garfield St., possible impaired driving
• 2:45 a.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., possible domestic disturbance
• 5:51 a.m., 600 block of N. 5th St., disorderly conduct
• 7:14 a.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and S. Colorado Ave., accident
• 8:29 a.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance
• 9:46 a.m., 100 block of N. Colorado Ave., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 11:07 a.m., 1600 block of S. 3rd St., emergency
• 1:43 p.m., 700 block of E. Canby St., fighting
• 1:45 p.m., 2100 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 2:12 p.m., 300 block of N. 19th St., hit and run
• 3:23 p.m., 600 block of S. 4th St., theft
• 4:49 p.m., 1100 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance
• 6:41 p.m., intersection of N. 7th St. and E. Flint St., accident
• 6:47 p.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., accident
SATURDAY, SEPT. 24
• 2:33 a.m., intersection of N. 6th St. and E. Clark St., theft
• 4:48 a.m., 2500 block of E. Park Ave., emergency
• 9:11 a.m., 100 block of E. Kearney St., accident
• 11:29 a.m., intersection of N. 22nd St. and Arrowhead Ln., accident
• 11:40 a.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., accident
• 12:28 p.m., 4300 E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 2:49 p.m., 3100 block of E. Grand Ave., possible domestic disturbance
• 4:46 p.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 5:15 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 5:44 p.m., 1700 block of Harrison St., animal bite
• 6:20 p.m., 600 block of E. Sheridan St., trespassing
• 8:55 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., traffic hazard
• 10:53 p.m., 2700 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., emergency
• 11:10 p.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., false ID
• 11:24 p.m., 4400 block of Crow Dr., possible domestic disturbance
SUNDAY, SEPT. 25
• 12:31 a.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., possible impaired driving
• 8:32 a.m., 1600 block of E. Palmer Dr., theft
• 9:41 a.m., 1100 block of N. McCue St., emergency
• 10:42 a.m., 4000 block of Grays Gable Rd., wildlife
• 2:03 p.m., 600 block of E. Fremont St., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 2:50 p.m., intersection of Willett Dr. and N. 22nd St., littering
• 3:45 p.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Spring Creek Dr., accident
• 4 p.m., 1600 block of N. Cedar St., disturbance/harassment-threats