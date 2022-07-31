This moose, tagged with an organge No. 1, took a half-dozen arrows during Saturday’s 4-H Archery shoot at the Albany County Fairgrounds. The color of the tag degisnates the competition level, in this case junior, and number which competitor is to shoot at that target.
William Depue, 9, and 11-year-old Kylie Munro — along with more than a dozen others — aim at fake animal targets Saturday during the 4-H Archery competition at the Albany County Fairgrounds.
Greg Johnson/Boomerang
Greg Johnson/Boomerang
A pair of young archers talk before beginning Saturday’s 4-H Archery competition at the Albany County Fair.
Greg Johnson/Boomerang
Jessica Kimzey helps her daughter, 12-year-old Taylor, set up her gear for the 4-H Archery shoot Saturday.
Dozens of Albany County young people demonstrated their knowledge of and prowess with pistols, rifles and archery as 4-H Shooting Sports contests continued at the Albany County Fair on Saturday.
While firearms competitors were lining up in the indoor range at the fairgrounds, archery entrants were shooting both indoors and outside at a 3D range peppered with replica animals like a bear, elk and deer, along with some more whimsical targets like a jackalope and velociraptor.
Today at the fair
8 a.m.: Dog showmanship, obedience and rally; 4-H dog agility classes
9 a.m.: Open rabbit show
n Setting up: After the dog show, the swine barn opens, while all other barns open for setup at 4 p.m.