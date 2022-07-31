Dozens of Albany County young people demonstrated their knowledge of and prowess with pistols, rifles and archery as 4-H Shooting Sports contests continued at the Albany County Fair on Saturday.

While firearms competitors were lining up in the indoor range at the fairgrounds, archery entrants were shooting both indoors and outside at a 3D range peppered with replica animals like a bear, elk and deer, along with some more whimsical targets like a jackalope and velociraptor.

