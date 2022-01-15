A bouncer at the Buckhorn Bar has been arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated assault and batter of a patron.
The Laramie Police Department was called to bar in the 100 block of Ivinson Street around 10:30 p.m. Jan. 7 for a report of a man passed out in the alleyway.
After an investigation, the LPD contacted and arrested Lowell Horton, 41, a bouncer at the bar, according to court documents filed in the case.
Horton allegedly saw the man taunting the DJ and took him outside the bar, where he punched the man four times, according to an LPD affidavit. The man was sent to the emergency room, where doctors said he had swelling and an abrasion to his left eye, cuts on his nose and chin and multiple facial bone fractures.
One witness, who also is a bouncer at the bar, said that employees are not supposed to strike anyone unless it’s in self-defense. Instead, they are supposed to remove problem patrons by “using a bear-hug or one arm under the armpit method,” the affidavit says.
The witness said Horton “could have easily taken him out with a bear hug,” according to the affidavit.
Horton told officers he’s worked at the Buckhorn Bar as a bouncer for 16 years and never received any training.
Before approaching the DJ, the man was being “goofy” and “put his hands around Horton’s waist and shook his waist in a playful manner,” according to the affidavit.
Horton said the man did not comply with his requests to leave the bar while at the DJ booth, so he physically removed him, the affidavit says. Horton said he felt four punches was necessary as he thought the man was trying to hit him. Horton said he did not know whether or not the man had any weapons.
Horton’s bond was set at $6,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Jan. 31.