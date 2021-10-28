Mark Bittner, vice-chairman of the Albany County School District Board of Trustees, announced Wednesday he is resigning from the board because of health reasons.
Bittner was elected to his second four-term a year ago, emerging from a field of 10 candidates to fill one of three open seats in Area A. His term runs through November 2024. He was absent from the board’s September and October meetings.
His resignation is effective Sunday.
“This is something I don’t want to do, but it is simply something I must do,” he wrote in a letter to the board. “Based on my current health condition, I don’t think it would be wise for me to push forward on board work. I do regret this because I think we have so much more to tackle as a board, and I was very much looking forward to some of our discussions and policy work.”
He thanked his colleagues on the board for their service and praised Superintendent Jubal Yennie for his leadership of the district.
“There is no more important work than what all of you do to support the teachers and students of this district,” he wrote.
Bittner has directed the University of Wyoming Early Care and Education Center for 30 years while also teaching in the Department of Family and Consumer Sciences at UW.
Board Chair Janice Marshall thanked Bittner for bringing experience and perspective during his five years on the school board.
“Your calm, caring spirit promoted a kind environment,” she said. “I know that you have not made this decision lightly. Even though I will miss you, I respect your decision to put your health first.”
The process to replace Bittner will begin immediately. Applicants who live in Area A, which includes areas inside the Laramie city limits except for Cottonwood Estates and the Roach addition, can send a letter of interest to boardofeducation@acsd1.org until 5 p.m. Nov. 8.
According to Wyoming Statute, the board has 30 days to choose someone to fill the vacancy and serve the remainder of Bittner’s term.
The board is scheduled to meet for a retreat Wednesday. Its next regular meeting is 7 p.m. Nov. 10, during which it will consider extending the mask mandate, which expires Nov. 12.