The Albany County School District Board of Trustees approved a recommended option for future renovations to the University of Wyoming Lab School during a meeting Wednesday evening.
As the final step in a process known as the Most Cost-Effective Remedy Study, the board approved an option that calls for a comprehensive renovation of the existing building and a two-story addition that would add about 20,000 square feet to the facility. The cost would be about $22 million.
The study was conducted in response to a request from the state to evaluate options for the school, which has been in operation for more than 130 years and serves as a training facility for students in the UW College of Education. Although the school shares a 60-year-old building on the UW campus with the college, it operates under the umbrella of the school district.
The Lab School has about 270 students enrolled in grades K-8 and got the go-ahead for a study during 2019 meetings of the Select Committee on School Facilities. Enrollment is based on a lottery, typically with a waiting list for students.
During its Dec. 9 meeting, the school board heard a presentation about upgrade options from Dan Odasz, president of Plan One/Architects. Board members discussed their choices during a Jan. 6 work session.
The current Lab School facility has 18 different entrances and sees more than 1,000 visits from UW students each year. While proximity to UW education classes makes it ideal for teachers-in-training, it begs questions of safety and security.
However, a brand-new facility would require 13 acres, according to state standards, and Odasz found little appetite among stakeholders to relocate the school to a new off-campus site. Potential locations for a new facility include along Harney Street between 15th and 19th streets, south of Laramie High School or near the corner of 15th and Beaufort streets.
Board member Jason Tangeman, who voted against the renovation option, said spending $30 million for a new facility was a better use of state money than spending $22 million to renovate a very old building.
“I don’t know if that’s a great investment,” he said. “I really wish we were talking about a new school on one of the three sites.”
The renovation option the board approved calls for completely gutting and remodeling the building’s interior, with the school temporarily relocating to the old Slade Elementary during construction, assuming that by that point the new Slade facility is in operation.
The proposed renovation would allow Lab School operations to occupy the lower levels of the building and use a separate entrance.
Superintendent Jubal Yennie said the chosen renovation option would, importantly, bring the facility up to the maximum square footage allowed by state standards.
“We need to be able to make sure that we are maximizing the square footage that we have for the capability provided by the School Facilities Division, so that we are building a building that meets capacity for the next 50 years,” Yennie said.
The timeline for the project’s next steps are anyone’s guess, however. During the December meeting, Troy Decker, who works in the Wyoming State Construction Department, said the availability of funding for Lab School construction during the coming Legislative session was “undeterminable at this point.” The state is, of course, facing a major budget crisis, and thus funding for facility upgrades may be nonexistent.