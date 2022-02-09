The Laramie Boomerang was recognized with six awards at the 2022 Wyoming Press Association convention held last weekend in Casper.
Competing with other daily newspapers in the Cowboy State, the Boomerang sports staff won a pair of awards for column writing, including first place for former writer Michael Katz for the best sports columns.
The judge’s remarks said that Katz presented “a thoughtful reflection on the pandemic and a sobering analysis of expectations on college football coaches were the highlight out of all the columns entered in this contest.”
Josh Criswell, who covers the University of Wyoming sports beat for the Boomerang, was awarded honorable mention for his column writing.
“Josh puts thorough research into relevant local sports topics such as assessing the state of the local university’s football team and where it stands among the competition,” according to the judge’s comments.
Managing Editor Greg Johnson and longtime Boomerang Sports Editor/Writer David Watson collaborated to place second in headline writing, with the judge singling out their “great use of fonts.”
News writer Eve Newman and Johnson were recognized with an honorable mention for their breaking news story headlined “Face off over face masks.” A lockdown at Laramie High School and arrest of a student over the Albany County School District 1’s face mask policy sparked a national debate.
Johnson also earned honorable mention for column writing.
“An adult’s perspective on mostly kid topics came across in an easy manner,” the judge wrote about his columns. “Fun to read and likely brought smiles to many adults with similar memories.”
The Boomerang’s page design also was singled out with designer Rebecca North earning honorable mention for front page design.
Johnson has been the Boomerang’s managing editor since mid-August, and before that spent seven years as managing editor for the Gillette News Record. His work in Gillette during the 2021 contest year also earned awards.
Johnson won first place in the large weeklies category for business/energy reporting for his coverage of Wyoming energy, specifically as it impacts the Powder River Basin.
“First-rate, in-depth comprehensive reporting and storytelling,” the judge wrote about the winning collection of stories. “The emotional human implications on people in Wyoming was front and center in stories that focused on how Biden’s executive order targets fossil fuels, Blackjewel’s declaration of bankruptcy and Peabody Coal’s struggle to avoid bankruptcy/its cutting of retirement benefits negatively affects Wyoming residents.”
Johnson and Gillette News Record Editor Ann Kennedy Turner won first place for headline writing and honorable mention for front page design.