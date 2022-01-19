Wyoming’s budget for the next two years, American Rescue Plan Act money and redistricting top the to-do list for state lawmakers in the upcoming legislative session, which starts Feb. 14.
The session will be “20 days jampacked full of some really big discussions about how money gets spent and what the people’s representation looks like,” said Rep. Trey Sherwood, D-Laramie, who represents District 14 in the state House.
Legislative budget sessions happen every two years and redistricting every 10 years to coincide with the release of results of U.S. Census data. With these obligations falling on the same session, on top of the additional task of allocating about $1 billion in ARPA money Wyoming will receive to mitigate COVID-19 pandemic impacts, have lawmakers expecting to be very busy at the Capitol in Cheyenne.
Along with those obligations, other major issues Albany County’s delegation expects to come up include health care access, education and diversifying the economy.
Sherwood said there are numerous committee bills up for review this session that are 70% likely to pass. These bills typically have more time for public comment and revision than individual bills, which are 30% likely to pass on average.
Physical and mental health care and support for the workforce are main priorities for Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, who represents House District 45.
Money for these programs has been cut in the past few sessions as the state has dealt with hundreds of millions of dollars in reduced revenue from downturns in Wyoming’s energy industries.
While rebounds in oil, natural gas and coal have bolstered state coffers, the Legislature has to be responsible rounding out a budget for the next two years, Provenza said.
“We need to make sure we’re taking care of folks,” she said.
It’s tempting to put some of the money into savings accounts as a safeguard against uncertainty about the potential for oil, gas and coal to continue their rebound. In 2019, 26.3% of Wyoming’s gross domestic product was generated by the oil and gas industry in some form, but income from this sector accelerated at the start of the pandemic.
Provenza said she would much rather see the money go to people and programs to diversify how Wyoming will make its money in the future.
One example of efforts toward diversifying the economy are bills and grant programs pushed by the Wyoming Business Council that focus on creating economic development tools and improving preexisting ones, Sherwood said.
Broadband is another hot topic for Wyoming. State Sen. Dan Furphy, R-Laramie, said he would like to see money go to expanding broadband throughout the state, particularly in areas where it’s not financially feasible for private companies to provide it.
This would help people in rural areas access necessities such as telehealth appointments and online education, Furphy said.
Education also is an important topic for Furphy, who would like to support students and teachers as the pandemic continues to complicate school functions.
“The House and Senate never came to an agreement (on education spending) in the last session, so I’m hoping we can get this resolved because funding our kids is extremely important to me,” Furphy said.
Expanding support for the deaf and hearing-impaired community is another priority, he said, although he is unsure if much progress will be made in that area this session.
Wyoming is the only state that doesn’t have a deaf and hearing-impaired commission, Furphy said.
Redistricting
Sherwood said the redistricting process “has so far proven more complicated than any of us have ever anticipated” and could change the layout of some districts, including those in Albany County.
Wyoming lawmakers redraw legislative districts after each census to keep an area’s representation proportional to its population. Wyoming has 60 House seats, meaning there should be 9,614 people per district.
A recently proposed map would split up communities along the Interstate 80 corridor. Some argue this map would favor rural communities over more populated ones.
“(The) problem is Carbon County shrunk in population and we increased. Rock River is already represented by a senator from a different area,” Furphy said. “I would like to bring Rock River back into Albany County, but mostly I don’t want to give up anything else. ... (We) need to represent our own citizens.”
Provenza said the current proposed map upends Albany County, but there were past maps that made sense and kept the county together.
“(The old map) takes care of the people of this county and also makes sense in terms of areas of interest. It is a good map,” Provenza said, adding that the public supports keeping Albany County together.
Lawmakers expect more discussion of redistricting maps during the legislative session.
Special session?
With so much to cover in just under three weeks, lawmakers are concerned there simply won’t be enough time to get to it all.
“The biggest issues going into the session are going to be redistricting and the budget,” Provenza said. “Those two things have to be done, and I have a hard time conceiving that we will be able to do much more than that.”
The Legislature is only allowed to meet for 60 days total every two years, as outlined in the Wyoming Constitution. It already met for 40 days in 2021. The only way to exceed the 60 days is if lawmakers call a special session, which must be approved by a vote.
Furphy said he voted against the last special session, which happened last year to discuss the state’s response to President Joe Biden’s proposed federal vaccine mandate. He said he’d do so again because of the costs associated with a special session.
The last special session cost about $230,000, and $500,000 is set aside as contingency money in the proposed legislative budget for this year, according to a recent story by WyoFile.
“As much as it cost to have a special session before, I think we owe it to the people to ... get the work done that we are supposed to do,” Provenza said.
Get involved
The public can attend the legislative session at the Capitol or online via Zoom, and public comment will be available for both mediums. Sherwood encourages people to reach out to their representatives to voice their concerns and get help navigating the state’s public comment process and webpages.
“At the end of the day, your reps can best represent you if you reach out and make your questions and concerns known,” Sherwood said. “Reach out even if you don’t know whose district you’re in.”