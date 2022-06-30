...Thunderstorms with gusty winds will impact portions of western
Sioux, southeastern Carbon, southern Albany, Goshen, northwestern
Laramie and southeastern Platte Counties through 630 PM MDT...
At 533 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms, some
strong, along a line extending from 8 miles north of Fort Laramie to
near Bordeaux to 7 miles south of Bosler to near Hog Park Reservoir.
Movement was south at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Hog Park Reservoir and Hog Park Campground around 540 PM MDT.
Laramie and University Of Wyoming War Memorial Stadium around 550
PM MDT.
Hutton Lake around 605 PM MDT.
Whitaker around 630 PM MDT.
Other locations impacted by these storms include Hwy 85 At Dry
Rawhide Creek and Hartville.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 26 and 70.
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 293 and 336.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
A California man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and mutilation of dead bodies as the result of an investigation into the report of a missing person.
The Laramie Police Department announced Thursday afternoon that Hunter S. Fulton, 29, was arrested after an investigation that began Monday. Because of the active nature of the investigation, the LPD declined to release the identity of the victim or other details of the alleged crime.
The announcement of the arrest came two days after the LPD issued a missing person bulletin for a man missing since Saturday, but Thursday's press release about Fulton's arrest did not indicate if it was in relation to that missing person report.
If convicted of second-degree murder — defined as purposely and maliciously, but without premeditation, killing another human being — Fulton could face a minimum of 20 years in prison to life. Mutilation of dead human bodies is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000 or both.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is available. Visit laramieboomerang.com daily for breaking news and updates.