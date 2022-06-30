A California man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and mutilation of dead bodies as the result of an investigation into the report of a missing person.

The Laramie Police Department announced Thursday afternoon that Hunter S. Fulton, 29, was arrested after an investigation that began Monday. Because of the active nature of the investigation, the LPD declined to release the identity of the victim or other details of the alleged crime.

The announcement of the arrest came two days after the LPD issued a missing person bulletin for a man missing since Saturday, but Thursday's press release about Fulton's arrest did not indicate if it was in relation to that missing person report.

If convicted of second-degree murder — defined as purposely and maliciously, but without premeditation, killing another human being — Fulton could face a minimum of 20 years in prison to life. Mutilation of dead human bodies is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000 or both.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is available. Visit laramieboomerang.com daily for breaking news and updates.

