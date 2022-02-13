The annual excuse for a heart-of-the-winter celebration is back. The Centennial Poker Run returns for its 31st year Saturday in Centennial after being canceled last year.
For those unfamiliar with the Poker Run, it is part ski/snowshoe outing, part party and part fundraiser. Just which part is the highlight all depends on the individual and his/her interest.
Regardless, for those who love a day in the snow and good music to warm the soul, this is the event that melds both. Throw in a bonfire during the outdoor part and some food and drink at the end, it’s easy to see why this tradition continues and typically attracts several hundred participants.
Centennial resident Elijah Kruse is one of a small group coordinating the event. Having attended six or seven Poker Runs in the past, Kruse said he’s glad to make it happen and lend a hand this year.
“There isn’t a set committee, but it’s definitely a team effort of a few people and lots of volunteers,” Kruse said. “It’s just great fun and also supports local Centennial businesses.”
Things kick off in Centennial around 9:30 or 10 a.m.; there isn’t a set start time. First step is to sign up at the Trading Post for a poker hand — or two or three. Each hand is $10 with proceeds going to the Centennial Library. While buying a hand is not required, it is encouraged and also provides a chance to win prizes at the end of the day.
The next two cards are picked up in town, one at the Friendly Store and one at the Bear Bottom. From there, the next step is to get up the mountain. Informal shuttles, some free and others for a modest fee, haul participants up the mountain to the Green Rock Trailhead.
From there it is literally all downhill, although with a few flat segments, via the Barber Lake Trail.
Kruse said cross-country skis are the most common mode to get down the mountain, but snowshoes also are popular. There have even been some on sleds, snowboards and bicycles.
The mode of travel must be non-motorized, but other than that there are no other restrictions.
Total distance from the trailhead to where Barber Lake Road rejoins Highway 130 is about 6 miles. Those who want to make it all the way back to Centennial on their own power can add another couple miles along the highway into town.
There’s a major stop along the way at Barber Lake, which is about 5 miles down the Barber Lake Trail.
“We’ll have a big bonfire there,” Kruse said. “We’ll have hot dogs and a chance for people to warm up before going the final mile to get to the highway.”
A forth poker card also given at the bonfire.
Once back in Centennial, the final card is drawn at The Trading Post where participants also turn in their hands. Prizes are awarded for highest and lowest hands of the day, as well as a number of other awards.
The next phase of the festivities includes dinner and live music, also at The Trading Post. The food will be buffet-style with five options for ready-serve to make it quick and easy. There also is food available at other Centennial restaurants.
Live music starts at 5 p.m. with an evening featuring five bands: The Peculiar Patriots, The Lonesome Heroes, J. Shogren Shanghai’d, Shawn Hess and the Country Skillet, and the Johno Leeroy Band.
“The music will go as long as people want to listen and the musicians want to play,” Kruse said. “It’s hard to say just how late it will go.”
For those opting to stay in Centennial for the night, Kruse said motel rooms are going fast and should be reserved as soon as possible.
If you’re looking for a mid-winter celebration that includes some exercise, good food and excellent live music, head for Centennial. It’s also a chance to test your luck at drawing a good poker hand and winning a prize while supporting a good cause.