...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65
mph possible.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley, Eastern Platte County, and Central
Laramie County including the cities of Laramie, Glendo,
Wheatland, Chugwater. This includes Interstate 25 from the
Colorado State Line to Glendo.
* WHEN...8 AM MST until 8 PM MST Saturday. Strong winds will be
possible again during a similar time frame on Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
extremely dangerous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers. There will be an extreme
risk for vehicle blow overs, especially along Interstate 25 in
southeast Wyoming. Remember to secure loose objects such as
holiday decorations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous
high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph...or gusts of
58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest
forecasts.
My name is Tad Kilgore and I am the director of audience and distribution for the Laramie Boomerang as well as Adams Publishing Group’s other Wyoming papers. I’ve been with the company about six months and have spoken to many of you.
We have many changes we are working on based on your feedback. Here is a big one. We are changing our carrier route structure and compensation effective tomorrow.
Why are we doing this? There are two major reasons. The first has to do with carrier quality. This should help us retain and attract the best sort of carrier and reward those carriers who have been with us through thick and thin.
Secondly, the route structure we currently have is based on a different business model than we are in now. We have 115 routes designed in the 1990s, when paper boys and girls delivered the paper. Today, we use all adult carriers and routes have been added to what they do nightly as a hodge-podge over the last 10 years.
We had carriers who were spending 20-30 minutes a night driving back and forth over each other to get to their assigned deliveries, doing 20 papers by the university and then driving out to the west side, as an example.
We are fixing that.
Deliveries will be adjacent and all connected. Your carriers will be able to do more efficient delivery and make more money.
I often get asked about who our carriers are. Quite frankly, this is one of the best and most concerned carrier teams I have managed in my 30-year career.
We have college professors serving our customers. We have people from all sorts of professions, including real estate, education, hard science like chemistry, as well as accounting and postal services. We also have several retirees who believe in the First Amendment, love the work and want to stay active.
Your carriers battle press issues, weather problems and slick and dangerous walkways to bring you the news. They thank you, as do I.
As our new carriers are learning some new areas they may run late over the next day or two. That will resolve itself by next week.
Thanks you for being a subscriber, and thank you for supporting local journalism.