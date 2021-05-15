A bill amending Wyoming statutes governing charter schools, which was passed into law last month without a signature from Gov. Mark Gordon, will allow Laramie Montessori Charter School to consider offering a preschool program in coming years.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, makes a handful of changes to current rules, including allowing the State Loan and Investment Board to authorize a charter school, a task that has traditionally been the jurisdiction of local school districts.
Of interest to Laramie Montessori, an amendment sponsored by Rep. Ocean Andrew, R-Laramie, and Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, specifies that charter schools may not charge tuition to students in grades K-12. Previously, the law stated that charter schools could not charge tuition at all. The difference means charter schools can now offer tuition-based preschool.
Jeff Verosky, director of Laramie Montessori Charter School, said the school had formed an ad hoc committee to explore ways to offer preschool. The idea came about after Montessori Children’s House of Laramie, a Montessori preschool that opened several years ago, decided not to re-open last fall, in part because of struggling enrollment due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The preschool is a separate entity from the K-6 public school but was founded by the same group, Friends of Laramie Montessori.
Verosky said that according to the Montessori model, preschool students are grouped with kindergarteners in the same multi-age classroom. Older students work together in grades 1-3 and 4-6 as well.
“We wanted to look at that expansion to bring in those preschoolers into our school,” he said. “It would be a small group, but it would be a good way to serve our community. There’s always a need for more preschool.”
While charter schools are prohibited from charging tuition because they receive funding from the state on a per-pupil basis, the wording of current state law prohibits schools from charging tuition even for preschool, which doesn’t receive any state funding.
“We were stuck if that’s the way we wanted to go,” Verosky said.
After contacting local legislators and state officials, they found help from Rothfuss and Andrew, who proposed the amendment as part of a charter school bill already in the works. Andrew was a co-sponsor of the bill in the House.
Verosky said the school has talked with Albany County School District officials and state officials about its preschool plans and so far hasn’t met any roadblocks. The school’s board is scheduled to consider the idea during its May meeting.
Laramie Montessori has an enrollment of 63 students this year, but Verosky said he’s expecting enrollment to return to pre-pandemic levels next year with the addition of more than 20 students.
Josh Kaffer, vice president of the Laramie Montessori board, said the prospect of losing the Montessori preschool option was a sad one for the Montessori community.
“The Montessori Children’s House has always been a great feeder system,” he said. “It creates kids that understand the materials, and they can set a really great example of the way that the process is done.”
Gordon declined to sign the charter school bill last month and wrote a four-page letter to legislators explaining that he considered the bill “deficient.”
“I believe this bill works hard to correct impressions more than actual circumstances,” Gordon wrote. “If there are structural impediments in Wyoming law that discourage charter schools, those should be identified and addressed.”
The bill requires that the Joint Education Committee study charter schools during the 2021 interim, which Gordon supported.
“Taking time to consider charter schools is a prudent course, as they represent a significant opportunity for any education system,” he wrote.
In a press release, the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools praised the legislation, saying that Wyoming “significantly improved its public charter school law.” The alliance cited “much-needed changes” such as adding a statewide authorizer to review applications, expanding operational autonomy, creating a transparent application process and ensuring strong accountability for school performance.
“These changes will support the creation of high-quality public charter schools for Wyoming families for many years to come,” according to the alliance.
Wyoming has five charter schools, two of which are in Laramie. John Cowper, the principal of Snowy Range Academy, said he didn’t anticipate that the legislation would impact that school’s operation. SRA is Wyoming’s oldest charter school, opening in 2002.
“We are happy to see that the state supports charter schools, and that they are offering avenues for them to be able to be created,” Cowper said.